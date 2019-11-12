Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market 2019 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market Opportunities by Market Trends, Competitive landscaping, detailed strategies

EFSS, which is an abbreviation used for Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization, refers to the software service that allows an organization to share their data and documents through an encrypted and synchronized server. Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization tool allow the sharing of photos, videos, documents, and files from different devices that have access to the internet. These photos can also be shared or retrieved on the cloud and then accessed from any device with internet access.

While large enterprises need Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization with advanced features, a small or medium-sized company only requires aa basic features for their employees to work in the software. A decent Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization should be user-friendly and not at all complicated because some employees can find it challenging to use and may lag. It should be robust and very responsive to details. Don't go for software which is slow and takes a long time to load as it can be very time-consuming. It should improve the performance and efficiency of your work. Before buying one, always try the free trial so you can know about the basic features it offers.

Encryption and security standards are the significant features of an Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization software to guarantee the safety of the data. Whether it is on cloud-based or on-premise, what's the degree of safety of your data in the cloud, all these things should have a clear-cut answer. It should guarantee user rights and controls for different users, which ensures data safety with integrity.

Key Players

Citrix Systems

WatchDox

Box

Egnyte

Acronis

Accellion

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization market can be done based on features and functionalities. Some of the features that segment it into different categories are modules that allow: Scheduled and automated file transfers, Protection of stored files by encryption, Sync files stored in corporate storage, Built-in file creation, editing, Integration to via APIs, plugins and mobile apps, and previewing, User access permissions to files and folders, Audit and report file activities, Publish links for setting a login requirement, Authentication options for SAML, Azure Active Directory, etc.

Regional Overview

The market can be chiefly classified into six main regions, mainly Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East region. In Asia, the highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. In Middle-East region, the highest demand for the product is in Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. In Africa, the high demand rate is in the following order: Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Algeria, Lesotho, Liberia, Libiya, Chad, Burungi, and South Africa.

Latest News

Experts recommend opting for the EFS tool to improve the performance and efficiency of your work. Before buying one, always try the free trial so you can know about the basic features it offers.

