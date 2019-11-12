Worldwide Rental Equipment & Power Solutions Subscription, 2014-2019+

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rental Equipment and Power Solutions Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Now you can access all of the previous and upcoming rental equipment and temporary power solutions reports. The VM subscription will allow your organization to download all available reports in the rental equipment and power solutions sector for 1 year. You will also receive all newly published reports during the year and have input on report topics to be covered.



Reports available in the subscription:

2019 North American Power Rental Market (published Q4)

2019 North American APUs/Portable Power Market (published Q3)

2019 European Air Compressor Rental Market (published Q3)

2019 North American Trench Shoring Rental Equipment Market (published Q3)

2019 North American Pump Rental Market

2019 North American Aerial Lift Rental Market

2019 Latin American Generator Set Market

2019 North American Temporary Heating

2018 Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) Market: Africa and Asia

2018 North America UPS Rental

2017 North America Boiler Rental

2017 North America Temporary Cooling

2017 Global Power Rental

2017 European Power Rental

2017 Latin America Power Rental

2017 North America Electrical Distribution Rental

2017 North American Power Rental

2017 North America Air Compressor Rental

2016 North American Temporary Heat

2016 Africa Power Rental

2016 Australia New Zealand Power Rental

2016 Indonesian Power Rental

2016 Chinese Power Rental

2015 Indian Subcontinent Power Rental

2015 Middle Eastern Power Rental

2015 North American Power Rental

2014 North America HVAC Rental

All reports within the annual subscription are available for viewing and download on the author's web portal immediately after purchase. Access to content is only available while subscription is active.

