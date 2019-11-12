Beef Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Beef Market 2019 Global And North America Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Description

The food and beverage industry has always been a lucrative industry and has presented itself as one of the leading segments all across the globe. One such segment that has represented itself as a major industry in itself is the global beef industry. The industry hit a $300.6 billion mark in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.15 from the year 2017 to 2025. The industry is growing by leap and bound in recent years and is known to have a significant impact on the industry.

When it comes to the beef market, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The rise in disposable income, coupled with rapid globalization, has helped the industry flourish all across the globe. On the other hand, beef could be found at every nook and corner of the world. Easy availability has led to the rise in consumption, and by the year 2025, the industry is expected to cross a major milestone.

On the other hand, the development of the latest treatments for the growth of healthy cows coupled with rising global population has helped the industry grow exponentially all across the globe. But despite the heavy demands, the industry is viewed with skepticism. The on-going slaughtering has provoked the attention of animal rights activists while the vegans have also joined hands in the movement. On the other hand, cow slaughtering has hurt the religious sentiments of the religious groups in nations like India. This, in turn, has affected the growth prospects of the industry.

Segmentation

There are several factors based on which the global beef industry can be segmented. Each factor plays a crucial role and allows individuals to have a view from varying angles. The study of the market from varying angles projects a complete picture of the industry and have an unbiased view on the subject. However, the distribution channel plays a crucial role. Based on the distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. The robust supply chain, coupled with lucrative pricing has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. The industry is flourishing at an astounding rate and hence, plays a crucial role in the industry is expected to grow further at astounding rates.

Regional Overview

The beef industry is characterized by several factors that have a global presence. The industry finds its chief market in North America, which consumes more than 30% of the beef produced globally. On the other hand, Europe comes next on the list as the population continues to rise in the region. Demand for good quality meat coupled with the rising in disposable income has led to the growth of meat in major regions like the Middle East. The Asia Pacific region also shows some good signs of growth with China leading the list. The meat industry is a huge hit in China, and with the increasing demand in the region, the industry is expected to flourish further.

Industry News

In a recent event, the government of Maharashtra (India) banned cow slaughtering in the region. The move was made to promote Hinduism in the state and was well received by the Hindu community in the state. This led to intense conversations and debates on the national news channels for days.

