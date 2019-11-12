Women Formal Wear Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
A study conducted in 2014 indicated that nearly 52% of the global female population comprises of working women. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the global women formal wear industry has seen a steep incline with a CAGR of nearly 6%.
In addition to the increased demand, the market has also expanded due to the awareness regarding the latest fashion trends, easy availability of raw materials, and various job opportunities arising for women. Brand exposure and increased brand value is also a contributor to the rising demand for women's formal wear.
For the purpose of this report, the following leading brands and manufacturers have been analysed:
Gap
H&M
Inditex
Kering
L Brands
Nike
PVH
Adidas
Burberry
Hermès
Michael Kors
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Uniqlo
Industria de Diseno Textil
S.A, Pacific Brands Limited
Etam Development
Fast Retailing Co.
Esprit Holdings Limited
Aoyama Trading Co.
Mexx Group
Arcadia Group Limited
NEXT plc
Nordstrom, Inc.
Segmentation
In addition to the clothing garments, the market for women's formal wear can be broadly classified into apparel, footwear, and accessories.
The report also segments the various channels across which the sale of women's formal wear market is carried out. It could be through online sales, physical store sales, and other media.
There has been a remarkable increase in the purchase of female formal wear through online stores.
Regional Analysis
The report classifies the global market for women formal wear into the following geographical regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Among these segments, the European region is the largest market for women's formal wear in terms of demand. On the other hand, the North American region is a close second. In terms of opportunities, the Asian-Pacific region is expected to generate a large amount of demand with emerging economies like China and India acting as new market opportunities.
Industry News
Another interesting avenue in the field of women wear is the concept of swapping. The younger population is showing an increasing interest in swapping clothes via swapping platforms that offer a circular economy to minimize the monetary impact of purchasing clothes.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Market Overview
Manufacturers Profiles
Global Women Formal Wear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Women Formal Wear Global Market Analysis by Regions
North America Women Formal Wear by Country
Europe Women Formal Wear by Country
Asia-Pacific Women Formal Wear by Country
South America Women Formal Wear by Country
Africa and Middle East Women Formal Wear by Countries
Women Formal Wear Global Market Segment by Type
Women Formal Wear Global Market Segment by Application
Women Formal Wear Market Forecast (2019-2025)
Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Research Findings and Conclusion
Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…...
