Women Formal Wear Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Women Formal Wear Market 2019

A study conducted in 2014 indicated that nearly 52% of the global female population comprises of working women. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the global women formal wear industry has seen a steep incline with a CAGR of nearly 6%.

In addition to the increased demand, the market has also expanded due to the awareness regarding the latest fashion trends, easy availability of raw materials, and various job opportunities arising for women. Brand exposure and increased brand value is also a contributor to the rising demand for women's formal wear.

For the purpose of this report, the following leading brands and manufacturers have been analysed:

Gap

H&M

Inditex

Kering

L Brands

Nike

PVH

Adidas

Burberry

Hermès

Michael Kors

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Uniqlo

Industria de Diseno Textil

S.A, Pacific Brands Limited

Etam Development

Fast Retailing Co.

Esprit Holdings Limited

Aoyama Trading Co.

Mexx Group

Arcadia Group Limited

NEXT plc

Nordstrom, Inc.

Segmentation

In addition to the clothing garments, the market for women's formal wear can be broadly classified into apparel, footwear, and accessories.

The report also segments the various channels across which the sale of women's formal wear market is carried out. It could be through online sales, physical store sales, and other media.

There has been a remarkable increase in the purchase of female formal wear through online stores.

Regional Analysis

The report classifies the global market for women formal wear into the following geographical regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Among these segments, the European region is the largest market for women's formal wear in terms of demand. On the other hand, the North American region is a close second. In terms of opportunities, the Asian-Pacific region is expected to generate a large amount of demand with emerging economies like China and India acting as new market opportunities.

Industry News

Another interesting avenue in the field of women wear is the concept of swapping. The younger population is showing an increasing interest in swapping clothes via swapping platforms that offer a circular economy to minimize the monetary impact of purchasing clothes.

