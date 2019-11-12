Interceptor Missiles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Interceptor Missiles Market 2019 Edition

Market Overview

Missiles are self-propelled flying weapons that can be fitted with a variety of warheads including conventional explosives, chemical agents, and nuclear materials among others. It is normally powered by a jet engine or a rocket motor. The missile can be programmed electronically to explode at a particular height or a specific location. Interceptor missiles are anti-ballistic missiles that are designed to specifically counter ballistic missiles that are targeted at the region.

Smart missiles are capable of using the fins that are fitted at the bottom to adjust its flight path in mid-air to track and hit moving targets. They travel at a very high speed and use a complex system of various radar posts and satellite sensors that feed it information concerning the potential trajectory of the missile. This allows the interceptor missiles to be launched on an interception course. Once the interceptor missiles reach close to the target a conventional warhead present in the tip explodes in a directed way that disables the missile.

The report published on the global interceptor missiles market is a comprehensive analysis of the different factors that can either boost the market growth or inhibit the growth. The key manufacturers that are involved in the production and sale of various interceptor missiles systems are listed in the report. The industry chain structure that is involved in the production of the missiles is mentioned in the report. The capacity of the various manufacturing plants and the estimated production date is discussed in detail.

The Following Manufacturers Are Covered:

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Market Segmentation

The global interceptor missiles market can be divided into various market segments according to the different types manufactured and the application of the missile. Interceptor missiles can either be launched from the surface to target missiles in the air or can be launched from floating or ship-based systems. The different types of interceptor missiles systems that are currently being used are THAAD, PAC-3, SM-3, HQ-9, HQ-19, Iron Dome, FD-2000, Patriot GEM-T, Aegis, Ashore, and Aster. The different missile systems vary based on the type of system they use to intercept a missile and some are proprietary technologies that are owned by specific countries.

Regional Overview

The global interceptor missiles market report divides the regions into different market segments and presents the market share for these regions according to the volume of units that are produced and the value of these units. The different regions that are included in the report are India, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, China, and Japan among others.The market valuation for interceptor missiles in the year 2018 was US$6,180 million and is projected to grow at an annual growth rate of 12.4% during the period from the year 2019 to the year 2025 with the valuation at the end of 2025 to grow to US$ 15,700 million.

Industry News

Japan is planning to deploy the upgraded version of the Patriot missile interceptor system in Tokyo before the Olympics that are scheduled to occur next summer. The interceptors are intended to defend against various threats that include drones and ballistic missiles among others. The range of the system is several dozen kilometers.

