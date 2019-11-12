BEENIUS STRENGTHENS ITS POSITIONING IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW WESCO/TVC AGREEMENT

Beenius and TVC Communications sign a reseller agreement

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beenius , a media system integrator, and developer of a platform for heterogeneous operator environments that supports IPTV, OTT and DVB Hybrid services, has signed a reseller agreement with TVC Communications (TVC), A Division of WESCO Distribution, Inc., to sell products in the high-growing CALA market. This new relationship is expected to further strengthen the Beenius’ presence in the region.Under the agreement, TVC will sell all Beenius technologies, including Beenius Interactive TV Platform, E2E system integration, consulting services and also provide first and second level support in the CALA region. TVC will reinforce the company’s presence with local pre-sales, sales, and technical support primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and the Caribbean.“Beenius presence in Latin America is strengthening as time goes by, and last year we witnessed the robust revenue growth that the market was experiencing,” said Martin Žorž – VP Sales – Americas, Beenius. “TVC is a local player that has extensive knowledge of the market behavior and, with their support, we are looking forward to many more opportunities opening for us.”“TVC has a long history in deploying IPTV video services throughout the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). We look forward to supporting Beenius solutions for the growing OTT / multi-screen market segment,” said Ken Olsen, SVP for TVC CALA.About BeeniusBeenius is a media system integrator and a developer of a proven and easily integrated platform for heterogeneous operator environments. It supports IPTV, OTT and hybrid services with several possibilities to offer TV content anytime, anywhere on every device. Beenius provides consulting services for E2E solutions, designing, integrating, building, and maintaining turnkey solutions. Built with the vision of becoming viewers’ first choice, we offer customers an advanced solution, representing the optimum competitive advantage for their business.About WESCO International, Inc.WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2018 annual sales were approximately $8.2 billion. The company employs approximately 9,300 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.For media inquiries, please contact:William RuthrauffDirector, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications412-454-4220



