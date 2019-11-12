PUNE, INDIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Cold Chain Logistics 2019 Market By: Industry Size,Growth,Trends,Analysis,Opportunities, and Forecasts to 2024”.

Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019

Description: -

The cold chain market is the kind of transportation and temperature controlled supply chain. There are numerous products which are required to store and preserve in the cold storage warehouse for dispatching it further business. The goods are in good condition if such goods are preserved in a temperature controlled room. For the storage, there are need of many equipments such as cold box, refrigerators, for maintaining the goods. These kinds of goods are further sent to other places aiming to being purchased by the vendor. Every product is needed to store at the right temperature and the right place.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3872372-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-2019-by-company

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Listed Key Players

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

There are numerous countries which are investing heavily in transporting the goods from the cold storage. The trade corridor is being extended for further development of the business. The refrigeration system is developed and practiced aiming to maintain the shelf life of the product and the quality of the product. For following the regulation for food safety, the vendor is required to perform several rules and regulations regarding the product storage. The internet of things plays a major role in manipulating the cold storage. The usage of the IoT ( internet of things) can help to build the temperature sensitive warehouses in a large way. The internet of things enables the vendor to understand the current demand of cold storage in a particular region of the world.

The temperature controlled warehouse requires high power as well as many refrigerators causes the adverse effects to the environment. There are many modern technologies which enable the warehouse to consume less power for managing the refrigerators. The intelligent cold storage house automation can reduce the emission of zero energy to the environment. The consumption of less energy results the low expenditure for using the energy. The market of the global cold chain market has reached $171900 million in the year of 2018, whereas it is expected to reach $412400 million by the year of 2024. The annual compound growth rate of the market is 15.7%.

Market Segmentation

There are various products which are being transported through numerous routes. As the market of cold storage has become much bigger, so there are many routes and applications available. The market has been classified into two forms such as types and applications. The goods are transported through air, road and sea. Apart from that, the cold storage is used for storing the multiple kind of products such as beverages, food, medicines and other goods.

Geographical Market Segmentation

There are many countries where the market of cold storage are in a higher note. Let’s have a view on below mentioned countries.

North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe(France, Russia, Germany, Spain, Italy etc.) Asia-Pacific (India, China, Australia, Korea, Japan, South Eastern countries), South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Latin America ( Brazil, Argentina), Central America, Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel)

Latest News

As per the news, the global cold storage market would enhance 8% more than the present figure in the years to come.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3872372-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-2019-by-company

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cold Chain Logistics Revenue by Countries

Continued….

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.