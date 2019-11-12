GOWIN Semiconductor Releases the First FPGA with Integrated Bluetooth Radio

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, announces the release of their latest mSoC FPGA with integrated Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy radio enabling an entirely new wave of FPGA computing capabilities at the edge.



Edge computing is requiring new demands on programmable devices. With significant variances in product requirements, GOWIN is paving the way for innovation with a variety of new features integrated within their next-generation FPGAs. Their latest device called the GW1NRF-4 provides a 4k LUT FPGA, a 32-bit power-optimized ARC processor and a Bluetooth Low Energy radio all in a single 6x6mm QFN package. This enables product developers flexible IO for sensors, audio, camera and display interfaces, FPGA resources for parallel computing and acceleration, and a microcontroller for control, configuration, and power management.

“The market is requiring easily deployed connectivity for edge computing,” said Scott Casper, Director of Sales, Americas, GOWIN Semiconductor. “Once again, GOWIN is leading the response with our first RF solution. With this new device, embedded designers can wirelessly connect IoT devices to cloud gateways or other handheld devices via Bluetooth LE. In addition, deployed FPGAs can be programmed in the field through the Bluetooth LE connection, allowing system upgrades without the need for major maintenance expenses.”

Since power consumption is often a critical aspect of Bluetooth enabled devices, GOWIN’s GW1NRF-4 device includes a power management unit, which allows for various power modes along with a full chip disable feature to turn off the device while consuming only 5nA.

“Next-generation FPGA’s for edge applications can benefit tremendously from having power management” said Grant Jennings, Director of International Marketing for GOWIN Semiconductor. “The GW1NRF-4 provides multiple power modes and the ability to power gate the FPGA fabric. This is great for Bluetooth Low Energy applications that are typically battery-powered.”

GOWIN will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, December 12, 2019 to showcase the new FPGA product. Sign up for the webinar at www.gowinsemi.com.

In addition, GOWIN will be demonstrating their new programmable device at various conferences including ICCAD 2019, ET & IoT Technology 2019 and Embedded World 2020. The demonstration shows basic BLE device connectivity to a smartphone on their latest FPGA Bluetooth module and development kit.





About GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN, please visit www.gowinsemi.com

Copyright 2019 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email info@gowinsemi.com





Media Contact:

Scott Casper

scott@gowinsemi.com



