Blue Raven Solar Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Emerging Elite List of State’s Top Startups

Blue Raven Solar was recognized at the 25th annual awards ceremony Oct. 30

OREM , UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Raven Solar has been named to MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) 2019 Emerging Elite, the annual list of the state’s top startups.Emerging Elite companies have less than five but more than two years of operation and show significant promise for future growth and success. Recipients of the Emerging Elite are considered to be among the most promising businesses throughout the state and are expected to be listed among the MWCN Utah 100 within a few years of receiving their Emerging Elite award.2019 is the second year Blue Raven Solar has been recognized as an Emerging Elite company by the MountainWest Capital Network at the Utah Awards program.“We are honored to be recognized on the Emerging Elite list again, and we’re looking forward to continued growth in the coming years,” said Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar.MWCN’s exclusive awards program brings together investors, entrepreneurs and professional service providers to recognize Utah’s 100 fastest-growing companies in addition to the state’s top startups just breaking into the scene and the economic and business impact they bring to the state. MWCN also recognizes the 15 top revenue-growth companies.“Utah’s economy has never been stronger, and it’s in large part thanks to the tremendous efforts of these companies and others that make Utah truly the place to be for business,” said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “We’ve had 25 great years of honoring the companies making Utah great, and we look forward to the next 25 years and beyond.”Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In five years, the company has gone from three to 1,000 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S. To learn more about the MWCN Utah 100 and Emerging Elite, visit mwcn.org About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.About MountainWest Capital NetworkMountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success, and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @MWCN and LinkedIn. www.mwcn.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.