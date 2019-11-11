SMTC Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTX ), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of the Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced its third quarter 2019 results.



Third Quarter Financial Highlights

$s in millions Q3 2019 Q3 2018

(as reported) Change Q3 2018

Proforma1 Change Revenue $88.7 $53.7 65.2% $93.7 (5.4%) Gross Profit $8.9 $5.2 70.1% $10.3 (13.3%) Gross Profit Percentage 10.0% 9.8% 11.0% Adjusted Gross Profit2 $10.8 $5.1 109.6% $10.2 5.8% Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage2 12.1% 9.6% 10.8% Net Income (Loss) ($5.7) $0.9 $1.2 nm Adjusted Net Income2 $2.1 $0.9 139.3% $1.2 177.3% Adjusted EBITDA2 $6.3 $2.4 161.1% $5.5 13.6% Adjusted EBITDA Percentage2 7.1% 4.5% 5.9% Net Debt $84.4 $11.8 $3.0

1Proforma assumes MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. (“MC Assembly”), acquired on November 9, 2018 had been acquired by SMTC on July 1, 2018, the first day of the third quarter of 2018.

2Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Percentage, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Proforma Adjusted Net Income, Proforma EBITDA, Proforma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (each defined below) are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled “Non-GAAP Information” and the various reconciliations to the applicable most directly comparable GAAP measures shown below in this press release.

SMTC Corporation (“SMTC”) reported a 65.2% year-over-year increase in revenue, compared to the third quarter of 2018. On a proforma basis, revenue declined 5.4% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Factors contributing to the year-over-year revenue decline on a proforma basis included customer inventory rebalancing as lead-times in the supply-chain shortened, customer concerns about uncertainties relating to the prolonged impact of tariffs and macro-economic conditions in certain end-markets, including the semiconductor sector which was supply constrained in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $2.4 million to $6.3 million or by 161.1% and from $5.5 million to $6.3 million on a proforma basis or 13.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2018 as noted in the table above. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was due to gains from operational efficiencies and synergies achieved and increased scale from the completed integration of MC Assembly following the November 2018 acquisition.

“One year since closing on the acquisition of MC Assembly, we are pleased to report our results on a higher year-to-date revenue base that is allowing us to scale our business. During the first nine months of 2019 we achieved an increase in our revenues to $282.3 million or 14.5% on a proforma basis and we’ve seen an even steeper improvement to our Adjusted EBITDA, which grew 54% to $17.8 million on a proforma basis,” said Ed Smith, SMTC President and CEO. “The expansion of our customer base was led by important customer wins in the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology and Test and Measurement markets over the same period a year ago,” noted Smith.

“Also, as indicated in our September 19, 2019 press release, the current geo-political environment caused a number of our customers to re-source their manufacturing away from vendors who are operating in China, and as a result, we have seen a decline in demand for product built in our China site. We have been working with our customers to transfer production out of our Dongguan, China manufacturing operations, and we are currently winding down this facility, with completion expected by the end of this year. Revenue attributable to the Dongguan manufacturing operations accounted for 5.3% of our revenue in the first three quarters of 2019,” said Ed Smith, SMTC President and CEO.

SMTC recorded $5.5 million of charges in the third quarter related to the closure of its China manufacturing operations which includes $3.5 million of non-cash accelerated asset write-downs and $2.0 million of cash-based expenses and employee-related costs.

“Despite current challenges facing the EMS industry, we exited the third quarter in a stronger position to support our growth plans by eliminating our previously outstanding Term B debt and expanding our borrowing capacity under our amended asset-based revolving credit facilities from $45 million to $65 million, along with more favorable financial covenants with our lenders. As we look ahead, we expect another year of growth in 2020 as our funnel of new business continues to grow. With $22 million of new orders already secured, including the $15 million of awards referenced in our September 19th press release, the integration of MC Assembly acquisition completed and our plans to implement further operational efficiencies, we are reiterating our prior 2019 and initial 2020 guidance issued on September 19th and have the elements are now in place to make 2020 a more profitable year,” added Smith.

Non-GAAP information

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Proforma Adjusted Net Income, Proforma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Gross Profit is computed as gross profit excluding unrealized gains or losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage is computed as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. Adjusted Net Income is computed as net income (loss) excluding restructuring charges, unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liability, amortization of intangible assets, merger and acquisition related expenses and change in fair value of contingent consideration. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before Interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is computed as net income (loss) from operations excluding depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liability, interest, income tax expense and merger and acquisition related expenses and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Proforma Adjusted Net Income, Proforma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage are computed as Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, in each case, after assuming that MC Assembly, acquired on November 9, 2018 had been acquired by SMTC on July 1, 2018, the first day of the third quarter of 2018. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage to gross profit percentage, Adjusted Net Income to net income (loss) EBITDA to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA Percentage to net income (loss) percentage, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage to gross profit percentage, Proforma Adjusted Net Income to net income (loss), Proforma EBITDA to net income (loss), Proforma Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and Proforma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage to net income (loss) percentage are each included in the attachment. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing SMTC’s financial results to assess operational performance and liquidity as well as to provide a consistent method of comparison to historical periods and to the performance of competitors and peer group companies. SMTC believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful for management and investors in assessing SMTC’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. SMTC believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics we use in making operating decisions and because investors and analysts use it to help assess the health of our business. Non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations as these measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because of these limitations, investors should consider Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit, Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Proforma Adjusted Net Income, Proforma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage along with other financial performance measures, including [revenue,] gross profit and net income (loss), as reflected in SMTC’s interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and included in the attachment.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by their use of forward looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other and similar words, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding SMTC’s expected growth and profitability, the benefits of SMTC’s implementation of operational efficiencies and SMTC’s closure of business operations in Dongguan, China. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from forward looking statements include the challenges of managing quickly expanding operations, integrating acquired companies, ceasing manufacturing in China, fluctuations in demand for customers' products and changes in customers' product sources, competition in the electronics manufacturing services industry, component shortages, and others risks and uncertainties discussed in SMTC's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and SMTC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of

shares and per share amounts)

September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Revenue $ 88,682 $ 53,677 $ 282,267 $ 135,276 Cost of sales 79,776 48,440 255,740 121,906 Gross profit 8,906 5,237 26,527 13,370 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,549 3,682 19,908 10,838 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - (3,050 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability (858 ) - (919 ) - Write-down of property,plant and equipment - - - - Loss on disposal of property,plant and equipment - 3 - 3 Restructuring charges 6,454 58 8,624 154 Operating earnings (loss) (3,239 ) 1,494 1,964 2,375 Interest expense 2,679 485 8,349 1,195 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,918 ) 1,009 (6,385 ) 1,180 Income tax expense (recovery) Current (103 ) 290 592 596 Deferred (81 ) (145 ) 14 (191 ) (184 ) 145 606 405 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (5,734 ) $ 864 $ (6,991 ) $ 775 Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.04 Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 28,057,763 19,335,253 24,954,875 17,866,399 Diluted 28,057,763 19,986,756 24,954,875 18,517,902





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 601 $ 1,601 Accounts receivable - net 61,208 72,986 Unbilled contract assets 26,790 20,405 Inventories - net 49,535 53,203 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,658 5,548 Derivative assets - 15 Income taxes receivable 358 160 145,150 153,918 Property, plant and equipment - net 26,348 28,160 Operating lease right of use assets - net 3,887 - Goodwill 18,165 18,165 Intangible assets - net 14,403 19,935 Deferred financing costs - net 899 668 Deferred income taxes - net 366 380 Total assets $ 209,218 $ 221,226 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility 34,840 $ 25,020 Accounts payable 67,082 76,893 Accrued liabilities 13,387 13,040 Warrant liability 1,090 2,009 Restructuring liability 2,736 - Contingent consideration - 3,050 Income taxes payable 94 12 Current portion of long-term debt 1,250 1,368 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,483 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,316 1,547 123,278 122,939 Long-term debt 34,154 56,039 Operating lease obligations 2,818 - Finance lease obligations 9,105 9,947 Total liabilities 169,355 188,925 Shareholders’ equity: Capital stock 507 458 Additional paid-in capital 293,152 278,648 Deficit (253,796 ) (246,805 ) 39,863 32,301 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 209,218 $ 221,226





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Cash provided by (used in): September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Operations: Net income (loss) $ (5,734 ) $ 864 $ (6,991 ) $ 775 Items not involving cash: Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 1,649 883 4,902 2,426 Amortization of acquired Intangible assets 1,844 - 5,532 - Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts - (108 ) - (338 ) Write down of property, plant and equipment 261 - 261 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 3 - 3 Deferred income taxes (recovery) (81 ) (145 ) 14 (191 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 755 13 1,300 34 Stock-based compensation 353 75 538 278 Change in fair value of warrant liability (858 ) - (919 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - (3,050 ) - Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 3,743 (9,081 ) 11,778 (12,096 ) Unbilled contract assets 829 (1,695 ) (6,385 ) (8,183 ) Inventories (3,386 ) (3,158 ) 3,668 (6,009 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 33 435 (1,095 ) (1,002 ) Income taxes payable (319 ) 16 (116 ) (32 ) Accounts payable 285 7,587 (9,845 ) 16,582 Accrued liabilities 1,458 1,088 (265 ) 2,449 Restructuring liability 1,879 - 2,736 - Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability (51 ) - 414 - 2,660 (3,223 ) 2,477 (5,304 ) Financing: Net advances of revolving credit facility 21,092 4,725 9,820 4,515 Repayments of long-term debt (22,000 ) (500 ) (22,625 ) (1,500 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (390 ) (95 ) (1,199 ) (189 ) Advance of equipment facility - 735 - 2,629 Proceeds from issuance of stock options 45 - 45 361 Proceeds from issuance of common stock through rights offering 12,587 14,044 12,587 Debt issuance and deferred financing fees (321 ) - (371 ) (48 ) (1,574 ) 17,452 (286 ) 18,355 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,119 ) (1,493 ) (3,191 ) (3,898 ) (1,119 ) (1,493 ) (3,191 ) (3,898 ) Decrease in cash (33 ) 12,736 (1,000 ) 9,153 Cash, beginning of period 634 1,953 1,601 5,536 Cash, end of the period $ 601 $ 14,689 $ 601 $ 14,689





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Nine months ended Note 1 Note 1 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) $ (5,734 ) $ 864 $ (6,991 ) $ 775 Add (deduct): Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,649 883 4,902 2,426 Amortization of Intangible assets 1,844 - 5,532 - Interest 2,679 485 8,349 1,195 Income tax expense (recovery) (184 ) 145 606 405 EBITDA $ 254 $ 2,377 $ 12,398 $ 4,801 Add (deduct): Stock compensation expense 353 75 538 278 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability (858 ) - (919 ) - Restructuring charges 6,454 58 8,624 154 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 68 - 232 - Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration - - (3,050 ) - Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts - (108 ) - (338 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,271 $ 2,402 $ 17,823 $ 4,895 Adjusted EBITDA Percentage 7.1 % 4.5 % 6.3 % 3.6 % Note 1: Reflects historical SMTC results as filed





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Three months ended Nine months ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Gross Profit $ 8,906 $ 5,237 $ 26,527 $ 13,370 Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 1,844 - $ 5,532 - Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts - (108 ) - (338 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 10,750 $ 5,129 $ 32,059 $ 13,032 Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 12.1 % 9.6 % 11.4 % 9.6 %





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Three months ended Nine months ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) $ (5,734 ) $ 864 $ (6,991 ) $ 775 add back Amortization of intangible assets 1,844 - 5,532 - Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts - (108 ) - (338 ) Stock compensation expense 353 75 538 278 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability (858 ) - (919 ) - Restructuring charges 6,454 58 8,624 154 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 68 - 232 - Fair value adjustment of contingent consisderation - - (3,050 ) - Adjusted net income 2,127 889 3,966 869





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Net Debt September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 Revolver $ 34,840 16,706 Term Debt 39,376 6,500 Equipment Facility - 2,629 Discount (Term Debt) (3,972 ) - Capital Lease (Finance) 10,421 701 Capital Lease (Operating) 4,301 - $ 84,966 26,536 Cash (601 ) (14,689 ) Net Debt $ 84,365 11,847





Supplementary Information: Proforma Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) SMTC MC Proforma September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Revenue $ 53,677 $ 40,064 $ 93,741 Cost of sales 48,440 35,034 83,474 Gross profit 5,237 5,030 10,267 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,682 2,729 6,411 Impairment of property,plant and equipment 3 - 3 Restructuring charges 58 (13 ) 45 Operating income 1,494 2,314 3,808 Interest expense 485 1,872 2,357 Income before income taxes 1,009 443 1,452 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 290 100 390 Deferred (145 ) - (145 ) 145 100 245 Net income, and comprehensive income $ 864 $ 343 $ 1,207





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Proforma Adjusted EBITDA SMTC MC Proforma September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Net income $ 864 $ 343 $ 1,207 Add (deduct): Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 883 816 $ 1,699 Interest 485 1,872 $ 2,357 Income tax expense 145 100 $ 245 EBITDA $ 2,377 $ 3,130 $ 5,507 Add (deduct): Stock compensation expense 75 - 75 Restructuring charges 58 (13 ) 45 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (108 ) - (108 ) on unsettled forward exchange contracts Adjusted EBITDA 2,402 3,117 5,519





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Proforma Adjusted Gross Profit SMTC MC Proforma Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Gross Profit $ 5,237 $ 5,030 $ 10,267 Add (deduct): Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts (108 ) - (108 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 5,129 $ 5,030 $ 10,159 Adjusted Gross Profit % 9.6 % 12.6 % 10.8 %





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income SMTC MC Proforma Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Net Loss $ 864 $ 343 $ 1,207 add back Amortization of intangible assets - - - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (108 ) - (108 ) on unsettled forward exchange contracts - Stock compensation expense 75 - 75 Stock Revaluation of Warrant - - - Restructuring charges 58 (13 ) 45 Merger and acquisitions related expenses - - - Contingent Consideration reversal - - - Adj Net Loss 889 329 1,218





