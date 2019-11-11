FibroGen Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Roxadustat Positive Pooled Phase 3 Efficacy and Cardiovascular Safety Data Presented Last Friday at American Society of Nephrology 2019 Kidney Week

Plan to Submit Roxadustat U.S. NDA This Quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“The FibroGen team achieved many milestones over the past few months, culminating with the positive Phase 3 results for roxadustat reported at the American Society of Nephrology conference last week in Washington, D.C.,” said Jim Schoeneck, Interim Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “This set of global studies covered the spectrum of chronic kidney disease anemia and is believed to be the largest and most comprehensive ever reported. We expect the positive cardiovascular safety data, comparing roxadustat to placebo in non-dialysis patients and to epoetin alfa in patients on dialysis, along with the superior efficacy results, can serve as the basis for regulatory approval in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. We plan to submit an NDA in the U.S. by the end of this quarter for both dialysis and non-dialysis patients with our partner AstraZeneca, and an MAA in Europe by the end of first quarter 2020 by our partner Astellas, followed by submissions to other regulatory authorities.

“In addition, roxadustat is now approved for CKD patients with anemia in China and was approved in Japan for anemia in CKD patients on dialysis. Our other clinical programs advanced, as we initiated our roxadustat Phase 2 study to treat anemia in patients receiving chemotherapy and enrolled the first patients in our pamrevlumab Phase 3 programs for both idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (ZEPHYRUS) and locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPIS).

“These major accomplishments demonstrate our commitment to the vision set by FibroGen’s founder and long-time CEO and Chairman, Tom Neff. We mourn his unexpected passing and are grateful for his leadership and rare ability to recognize and advance scientific innovation.”



Recent Developments – Roxadustat

Roxadustat is a novel, oral, first-in-class treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with anemia, discovered by FibroGen and developed globally in conjunction with our partners AstraZeneca and Astellas. Groundbreaking science on the body’s oxygen-sensing mechanism and adaptation to hypoxia was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and serves as the foundation for the mechanism of action for roxadustat. Roxadustat increases hemoglobin by mimicking the body’s natural response to low oxygen.

American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week Presentations – November 6-9, 2019

Clinical results presented from six roxadustat Phase 3 studies comprising over 8,000 anemia patients with chronic kidney disease, as well as pooled results for patients not on dialysis and on dialysis, including an incident dialysis subgroup For additional data presented, please see our November 8, 2019 press release

Please also see our website for FibroGen’s ASN presentations





Cardiovascular Safety Confirmed: In both non-dialysis dependent and dialysis dependent CKD anemia patients: Non-Dialysis Dependent (NDD) (n=4270): Risk of MACE, MACE+, and all-cause mortality in roxadustat patients was comparable to placebo based on a reference non-inferiority margin of 1.3

NDD results are based on ITT long-term follow-up analysis method agreed with the FDA



Dialysis Dependent (DD) (n=3880): Risk of MACE and all-cause mortality in roxadustat patients were not increased compared to the active comparator, epoetin alfa Roxadustat patients had a 14% lower risk of MACE+ than epoetin alfa patients



Incident Dialysis (ID) Subgroup (n=1526): In the clinically important ID subgroup of patients, initiating dialysis within 4 months prior to randomization: Roxadustat patients had a 30% lower risk of MACE than epoetin alfa Roxadustat patients had a 34% lower risk of MACE+ than epoetin alfa Roxadustat patients had a trend towards lower all-cause mortality compared to epoetin alfa



Endpoint definitions, using centrally adjudicated events: Time to first Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE), a composite endpoint including all-cause mortality, myocardial infarction, and stroke Time to first MACE+, referring to MACE plus unstable angina and heart failure requiring hospitalization Time to all-cause mortality

In both non-dialysis dependent and dialysis dependent CKD anemia patients:

Primary Efficacy Endpoints Met in all Individual Studies and Pooled Analyses Met primary efficacy endpoint of mean change in hemoglobin (Hb) from baseline to average Hb weeks 28-52 in each of the six individual studies and in each of the two pooled efficacy analyses Statistically superior to placebo in the NDD pool Statistically superior to epoetin alfa in the DD pool



Other Pooled Efficacy Analyses Non-Dialysis Dependent In the pooled analysis, roxadustat was superior to placebo, with significantly larger Hb increase than placebo regardless of iron-repletion status at baseline Roxadustat treatment reduced the need for rescue treatment and red blood cell transfusion (RBC) compared to placebo Roxadustat slowed the decline in renal function compared to placebo in patients eGFR >= 15

Roxadustat reduced LDL cholesterol Dialysis Dependent The larger Hb increase in patients treated with roxadustat vs. epoetin alfa was particularly notable in patients with inflammation (elevated CRP level) Roxadustat treatment reduced the need for RBC transfusion compared to epoetin alfa Less IV iron was required in patients receiving roxadustat versus patients receiving epoetin alfa



Other Recent Developments, Recognition and Future Milestones

Roxadustat U.S. and EU Regulatory Timelines

Expect to submit U.S. NDA for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients both on dialysis and not on dialysis this quarter

Astellas expected to submit the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) within the second half of their 2019 fiscal year, ending March 2020

Roxadustat for Anemia in CKD – Approvals and Market Activity

Expanded approval of roxadustat (China tradename: 爱瑞卓 ® ) in China to include the treatment of anemia in CKD patients who are not dialysis-dependent

) in China to include the treatment of anemia in CKD patients who are not dialysis-dependent Roxadustat (Japan tradename: Evrenzo®) approved in Japan for the treatment of anemia associated with CKD in dialysis patients

First prescriptions written for roxadustat for patients in China

FibroGen booked commercial product revenue for the first time (China)



Roxadustat received the 2019 Dushu Lake Prize 独墅湖杯 in China for “On-Market Innovative Drug with Highest Clinical Value”



Results from the two China Phase 3 studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)

Development Programs



Roxadustat for Anemia in Oncology

Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

Clinical proof-of-concept study accepted for oral presentation at the 2019 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Randomized placebo-controlled portion of global Phase 3 study ongoing Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia (CIA) Initiated patient dosing in Phase 2 study



Pamrevlumab for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Initiated dosing in the pivotal ZEPHYRUS Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study





Pamrevlumab for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) Initiated dosing in the pivotal LAPIS Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study





Pamrevlumab for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Expect to meet with the FDA this quarter to discuss clinical development plan

Corporate and Financial

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $49.4 million, or $0.57 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $42.6 million, or $0.50 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago

At September 30, 2019, FibroGen had $666.5 million in cash, restricted time deposits, cash equivalents, investments, and receivables

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat (FG-4592) is a first-in-class, orally administered small molecule HIF-PH inhibitor that promotes erythropoiesis through increasing endogenous production of erythropoietin, improving iron regulation, and overcoming the negative impact of inflammation on hemoglobin syntheses and red blood cell production by downregulating hepcidin. Administration of roxadustat has been shown to induce coordinated erythropoiesis, increasing red blood cell count while maintaining plasma erythropoietin levels within or near normal physiologic range in multiple subpopulations of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, including in the presence of inflammation and without a need for supplemental intravenous iron. Roxadustat is currently approved in China for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis and approved in Japan for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in a Phase 2 U.S. trial for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia.



Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. AstraZeneca and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, and other markets in the Americas and in Australia/New Zealand as well as Southeast Asia.

About Pamrevlumab

Pamrevlumab is a first-in-class antibody developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with IPF, LAPC, and DMD. Pamrevlumab has also received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with IPF and LAPC. Across all clinical studies, pamrevlumab has consistently demonstrated a good safety and tolerability profile to date. For information about pamrevlumab studies currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) activity, completing worldwide Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis and by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for CKD patients on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in a Phase 2 U.S. trial for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development of the company’s product candidates, the potential safety and efficacy profile of our product candidates, our interpretation of the pooled safety analyses and other analyses of the global Phase 3 program for roxadustat, the potential for our Phase 3 program data to form the basis of a regulatory approval, our clinical and regulatory plans, and those of our partners. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of our various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and our quarterly report on 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (1) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,592 $ 89,258 Short-term investments 432,040 532,144 Accounts receivable 19,225 63,684 Inventory 4,908 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133,715 4,929 Total current assets 786,480 690,015 Restricted time deposits 4,145 4,145 Long-term investments 10,999 55,820 Property and equipment, net 43,208 127,198 Finance lease right-of-use assets 42,064 — Other assets 7,068 3,420 Total assets $ 893,964 $ 880,598 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,055 $ 9,139 Accrued and other liabilities 70,825 66,123 Deferred revenue 257 13,771 Finance lease liabilities, current 12,149 — Total current liabilities 87,286 89,033 Long-term portion of lease obligations 1,242 97,157 Product development obligations 16,256 16,798 Deferred rent — 3,038 Deferred revenue, net of current 98,708 136,109 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 40,713 — Other long-term liabilities 36,041 9,993 Total liabilities 280,246 352,128 Total stockholders’ equity 594,447 509,199 Non-controlling interests 19,271 19,271 Total equity 613,718 528,470 Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests $ 893,964 $ 880,598

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2018 are derived from audited financial statements.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Revenue: License revenue $ 11,935 $ — $ 162,517 $ 14,323 Development and other revenue 20,660 29,027 85,507 90,580 Product revenue 579 — 579 — Total revenue 33,174 29,027 248,603 104,903 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 242 — 242 — Research and development 49,963 56,443 152,467 165,555 Selling, general and administrative 35,823 15,356 84,772 45,961 Total operating costs and expenses 86,028 71,799 237,481 211,516 Income (loss) from operations (52,854 ) (42,772 ) 11,122 (106,613 ) Interest and other, net: Interest expense (702 ) (2,739 ) (2,209 ) (8,257 ) Interest income and other, net 4,193 3,079 12,496 7,796 Total interest and other, net 3,491 340 10,287 (461 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (49,363 ) (42,432 ) 21,409 (107,074 ) Provision for income taxes 76 124 256 299 Net income (loss) $ (49,439 ) $ (42,556 ) $ 21,153 $ (107,373 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.57 ) $ (0.50 ) $ 0.24 $ (1.28 ) Diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.50 ) $ 0.23 $ (1.28 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 87,007 84,508 86,390 83,713 Diluted 87,007 84,508 91,995 83,713



IMAGE 1 Time to event endpoints using Cox model, ITT analysis NDD (OLYMPUS, ANDES, ALPS), N=4270 IMAGE 2 Time to event endpoints using Cox model DD (ROCKIES, HIMALAYAS, SIERRAS), N=3880 IMAGE 3 Time to event endpoints using Cox model ID (ROCKIES, HIMALAYAS, SIERRAS), N=1526



