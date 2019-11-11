BBQ Holdings Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) (“BBQ Holdings” or the “Company”) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results at 3:00 p.m., Central Time on November 12, 2019. The Company will not be hosting a conference call.



About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings develops, owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants under the name “Famous Dave’s” and “Clark Crew BBQ”. Its menu features award-winning barbequed and grilled meats, a selection of salads, sandwiches, side items, and made-from-scratch desserts. As of November 11, 2019, the Company owns 32 restaurants and franchises an additional 96 restaurants in 32 states, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of our restaurant openings and the timing or success of our expansion plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although BBQ Holdings believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BBQ Holdings’ expectations include financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic condition, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Crivello – Chief Executive Officer

BBQ Holdings, Inc.

952-294-1300

Jeff.Crivello@bbq-holdings.com



