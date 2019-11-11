Statement from Sportsnet regarding Don Cherry

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Sports brings people together – it unites us, not divides us. Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.



Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years. We would like to thank Don for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada.” - Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet

Media contact:

Andrew Garas, Andrew.Garas@rci.rogers.com , 647-242-7924



