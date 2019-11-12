Munfarid bringing Immersive Programs to Nigerian Schools and Tourism Industry

Immersive Experience for Museum

Immersive Experiences for Museums, Heritage and Archaeological sites increasing globally, The technology is helping developing countries to share the history.

Immersive education counters the systematic barriers that impede the application of effective education strategy in Nigeria and opens up new horizons for enabling sustained access to quality education” — Dr. Sana Farid - X-Reality & Ai Strategist

ABUJA, DUBAI, NIGERIA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After achieving massive success in the Middle East, Munfarid now enters a new era spreading its wings towards Nigeria with its flagship educational and training program VRXOne.

Munfarid brings several ambitious programs for Nigerian educational landscape that it will be unfolding in the coming months under the avid supervision of Oladimeji Obimakinda, the Education Futurist who is passionate about, in his own words, “helping start-ups and young entrepreneurs to set up the ecosystems around communities nurturing innovation and creativity.”



OPENING UP IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGIES TO NIGERIAN EDUCATION SYSTEM

Aiming to help elevate the education crisis in Nigeria, Munfarid seeks to bring virtual lessons to local schools and provide a stimulating learning environment as well as an opportunity for global exposure to Nigerian students.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, “One in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria.” Munfarid also aims to close this gap by helping to educate out-of-school children with the use of VR technology.

This initiative will assist in motivating and bringing more school-aged children back to classrooms considering that about 10.5 million children in Nigeria do not have access to primary education even though it is officially free and compulsory.



ENABLING A GLOBALLY COMPETITIVE LEARNING ENVIRONMENT THROUGH STEM TEACHER TRAINING

Teachers are, essentially, the backbone in any human capital development system. Unfortunately, Nigeria faces a severe lack of teachers with unqualified primary teachers exceeding 40% of the current teaching staff.

Having trained thousands of teachers in the STEM education system in the Middle East, Munfarid is now geared up to bring the same training opportunities for the empowerment of teachers in Nigeria.

Dr. Sana Farid, CEO & Co-Founder of Munfarid and an XR/Ai Strategist herself, is the driving force behind these initiatives and believes that they fall in line with the UNICEF’s mission to empower local Nigerian teachers with the core knowledge and competencies in using proven pedagogical methodologies to deliver quality education.

Sharing her thoughts on the application of VR to enhance learning opportunities in Nigeria, she said, “All over the world, education is believed to be the key to development. Immersive technologies can help build the solid educational dynamics that would create an enabling environment for quality education in Nigeria, at the same time helping to generate increased demand for education.”



EMPOWERING TEACHERS WITH 21st-CENTURY SKILLS

STEM skills - science, technology, engineering, and maths - have gained increased importance in today’s information-based and fast-changing world. Consequently, STEM professions are also some of the fastest-growing and best-paid careers today. According to the US Department of Commerce, STEM occupations are growing at 17% compared to others at 9.8%.

Not only STEM education creates critical thinkers, entrepreneurs, and innovators, it also backs the shift towards sustained growth and a stable economy by developing the supporting human capital. This is the system STEM.org, a STEM education research, and the credentialing organization has introduced to various economies around the world.

So the best way to introduce youth to these skills is by integrating the school curriculum with STEM education and increase student’s exposure to STEM subjects. Since this is only possible with the help of teachers, Munfarid will be bringing the cutting-edge STEM.org programs to train Nigerian teachers in STEM teaching and learning techniques.

These programs will equip teachers with the necessary skills to further inform, encourage, support and mentor their students on STEM subjects and careers. As a result, the teachers will be able to play their part in bridging the ethnic, gender and economic gaps as well as local and global disparities.



USING IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY TO ENCOURAGE SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

Furthermore, Munfarid will also be working closely working with its partners for the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) under the leadership of Director General Alhaji Abdulkarim Oshioke Kadiri. The aim is to use immersive technologies to bring the Nigerian historical and cultural heritage to locals as well as foreigners with the combined objective to promote learning and encourage domestic and international tourism.

On the subject of digitalization of the museum artefacts and monuments during a workshop, DG Abdulkarim Kadiri reflected on the use of virtual reality platform, saying it would create, “a museum without walls where Nigerians can sit in the comfort of their houses and visit any museums or monuments of their choice in the country.” He added, “We will be able to showcase them on social media for people to see and learn to appreciate our culture.”

A shift towards implementing the latest disruptive technologies in education is definitely the way to empower the local Nigerian youth in becoming self-sufficient and active contributors in the sustainable development of their own country, in particular, and Africa, in general.

At the same time, the digitalization of local information infrastructure will bring the Nigerian culture to the world, helping to improve the local economy through tourism and generate future employment opportunities for local people.



