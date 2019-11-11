Osmond Marketing Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Year

Osmond Marketing was recognized at the 25th annual awards ceremony Oct. 30

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmond Marketing has been named to MountainWest Capital Network’s (MWCN) 2019 Utah 100, the annual list of the state’s fastest-growing companies, for the fourth year in a row.

MWCN’s exclusive awards program brings together investors, entrepreneurs and professional service providers while recognizing Utah’s 100 fastest-growing companies and the economic and business impact they bring to the state. In addition to recognizing the Utah 100 list, MWCN recognizes the 15 top revenue-growth companies, as well as the Emerging Elite—the state’s top startups just breaking into the scene.

Founded by Amy Osmond Cook, Ph.D., in 2009, Osmond Marketing is a full-service agency offering public relations, content production, design, web services and more for businesses and organizations of all sizes. The company ranked number 45 in Utah’s Top 100 fastest-growing companies of 2019.

“The growth we have experienced over the last several years, and the honor of being selected for awards such as this, speaks to the talent and work ethic of our employees,” said Emily Woll, chief operating officer of Osmond Marketing. “I am proud and honored to lead such a high-caliber group of individuals and to help our prestigious clients grow profitably. I am looking forward to 2020!”

“It would not be possible for us to remain on this list, year after year, without an exceptional team that continually produces the best possible product for our clients,” said Jennifer Durrant, director of public relations at Osmond Marketing. “It is because of them that we are able to receive this recognition.”

Utah 100 honorees were chosen based on both their percentage and dollar revenue increase between 2014 and 2018. MWCN’s award event, now marking a quarter-century of recognizing the top companies in the state, honored award recipients at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

“Utah’s economy has never been stronger, and it’s in large part thanks to the tremendous efforts of these companies and others that make Utah truly the place to be for business,” said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “We’ve had 25 great years of honoring the companies making Utah great, and we look forward to the next 25 years and beyond.”

About Osmond Marketing

Osmond Marketing is a multifaceted marketing agency for healthcare, tech, entertainment, sports, legal and other industries. With a focus on both print and digital, Osmond Marketing strives to provide its clients with premium branding solutions on all spectrums, including content production, digital and graphic design, business development and public relations. For more information, visit http://osmondmarketing.com/.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. LIKE us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @MWCN and LinkedIn. www.mwcn.org

Attachment

Jennifer Durrant Osmond Marketing jennifer@osmondmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.