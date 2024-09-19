Altea Ottawa Announces Plans to Hire 200 Ahead of Launch for New Flagship Fitness and Wellness Club

Ottawa, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altea, Canada’s fitness and wellness leader, today announced plans to hire 200 team members in preparation for the highly anticipated opening of Altea Ottawa. Set to open in late 2024, Altea Ottawa, a first-of-its-kind facility spanning 129,000 square-feet at 1660 Carling Avenue (previously Canadian Tire), will provide Ottawa an unparalleled premier fitness and wellness experience with luxury amenities, all under one roof.

Altea is seeking talented individuals who are passionate about transforming the fitness landscape and creating a positive impact in their community. With open positions across a wide range of roles including Boutique Fitness Instructors, LF3 Coaches, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Associates, Front of House Supervisors, Pickleball Coaches, Active Kids Club Associates, and more, interested candidates are invited to apply by visiting Altea Ottawa Careers.

“As we gear up for the opening of Altea Ottawa, our newest and largest community launch to date, we’re looking for driven professionals with diverse skill sets who are eager to be a part of a growing brand that is redefining the fitness and wellness industry,” said Jeff York, CEO, Altea. “This is an exciting time, and we are dedicated to creating job opportunities within the community and building a dynamic workplace where our team members can thrive.”

In addition to competitive compensation and health benefits, Altea offers an ESOP program, 4-day work week program, flexible schedules, parental leave top-up program, a complimentary Altea membership, and more.

Altea Ottawa will deliver the best in fitness, wellness and community, boasting 350+ classes weekly across nine boutique studios including a Reformer Pilates Studio, theatre-style Cycle Studio, LF3 Small Group Functional Strength Training and HIIT Studios, Hot Yoga Studio, Boxing Studio, Fusion Studio offering Barre and Mat Pilates, and Signature Studio offering multiple high-energy strength and HIIT formats.

Altea Ottawa will also feature a 6-court indoor Pickleball Club, Aquatic Centre (coming in 2025), an exclusive Women's Fitness Suite, Recovery Lounge, and dedicated areas for Performance Training, Cardio + Functional Training, and Strength Training. For Ottawa families, the club is also pleased to offer the Active Kid's Club, which provides supervised on-site childcare for infants and children.

"Ottawa is an active lifestyle community, and we look forward to offering residents and neighbouring regions a best-in-class space where they can consolidate multiple boutique memberships into one and continue to pursue their fitness and wellness goals," said Jeff York, CEO, Altea.

Altea Ottawa Releases Founding Memberships for Limited Time

Ahead of Altea Ottawa’s grand opening in late 2024, the club has released a limited number of Founding Memberships which grant new members special rates offering the biggest savings and value, with no payments required until the new club opens.

Altea Ottawa is also offering virtual preview tours of the new club before doors officially open. To book a virtual tour with a team member and learn more about Altea’s Founding Memberships, please Explore Altea Ottawa.

For the latest updates on Altea Ottawa, career opportunities, and to sign up for the e-newsletter, visit alteaactive.com.

About Altea:

Founded by a team of fitness industry veterans, and quickly emerging as one of Canada’s leading fitness and wellness brands, Altea is changing the face of Canadian health and fitness by balancing the most important aspects of our lives – community, family, and mental, physical, and social well-being. Altea offers elevated fitness and wellness experiences in one facility, allowing members to consolidate multiple boutique memberships into one – delivering premier value and convenience.

Altea currently features a state-of-the-art 80,000-square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (opened November 2019), an 89,000-square-foot social wellness club in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood (opened March 2022), and a 43,000-square-foot location in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant community (opened November 2023).

Website: alteaactive.com

Altea Ottawa: 1660 Carling Avenue

