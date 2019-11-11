Worldwide Zinc Sulfate Markets, 2025 | Analysis by Type, Application & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zinc Sulfate Market, By Type, By Applications, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Zinc Sulfate market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing demand of applications of raw material for manufacturing latex products, pigment lithopone, desulphurization process and zinc sulphate is an herbicide typically used for moss control.



Need of Zinc sulfate as a fertilizer additive in the agricultural industry for preventing and correcting zinc deficiency in crops and application of zinc sulfate to supply zinc in animal feeds will influence the global zinc sulfate market in upcoming periods. Moreover, applications of Zinc Sulphate in the form of dietary supplement to treat zinc deficiencies in human and used as a fertilizer and agricultural sprays to treat zinc deficiency in crops and improve soil nutrient value will play a major in growth of Zinc Sulfate market.



Further, Uses of Zinc sulphate as preservative or protective agent for leather, wood and skin, used for water purification process, flotation process of mineral separation, bleaching paper, and electrode position will grow zinc sulfate market.



Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate type of Zinc Sulfate market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of product type, the Zinc Sulphate market has been segmented into Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate and Zinc Sulfate Heptahydrate. Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate dominates the global Zinc Sulfate owing to the increment in demand of zinc sulfate in agriculture and fertilizers sector as fertilizer additive for preventing and correcting zinc defencies in crops. Zinc Sulfate Heptahydrate will be fastest growing market owing to applications of zinc sulfate heptahydrate in medicine as an astringent and emetic, as in electrolytes for zinc plating and as a mordant in dyeing.



Agriculture Industries is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the zinc sulfate during forecast period



On the basis of application, the global Zinc Sulfate market has been segmented into Agricultural Industries, Healthcare Industries, Pharmaceutical Industries, and Commercial Use. By application type, Agriculture Industries will lead the market owing to applications of zinc sulfate source of zinc in granular fertilizers. Healthcare industries will be fastest growing market due to applications of zinc sulfate as oral rehydration therapy for children who have diarrhea.



Asia accounts for lion share of the global Zinc Sulfate market during the anticipated period.



On the basis of region, the Zinc Sulfate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia dominates the world Zinc Sulfate market over the forecast period owing to major demand of zinc sulfate in south Asia region for high numbers of zinc deficient population is creating increasing demand for zinc sulfate. Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the government initiatives to tackle down highly zinc deficiency population in Africa region.



Global Zinc Sulfate Market Competitive Landscape



Companies, such as, Midsouth Chemical, Changsha Latian Chemicals Co., Ltd, Rech Chemical Co. Ltd, Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory, Alpha Chemicals, Zinc Nacional, Ravi Chem Industries, Balaji Industries, Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co., Old Bridge Chemical, Inc., China Bohigh, Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, Gupta Agri Care, Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd., and Sigma-Aldrich, Inc. are the key players in manufacturing Zinc Sulfate.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Zinc SulphateIndustry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry Impact and Forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Framework

4.8. Company Market Share Analysis, 2017

4.9. Growth Potential Analysis, 2017

4.10. Strategic Outlook

4.11. Porter's Analysis

4.12. PESTEL Analysis



5. Global Zinc SulphateMarket Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Region



6. Global Zinc Sulphate Market, By Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate

6.3. Zinc Sulfate Heptahydrate

6.4. Others Zinc Sulfate



7. Global Zinc Sulphate Market, By Applications

7.1. Key Market Trends

7.2. Agriculture

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Pharmaceutical

7.5. Water Treatment



8. Global Zinc Sulphate Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional Market Trends

8.2. North America

8.3. Asia

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.6. Latin America



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Midsouth Chemical

9.2. Changsha Latian Chemicals Co. Ltd.

9.3. Rech Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.4. Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory

9.5. Alpha Chemicals Zinc Nacional

9.6. Ravi Chem Industries

9.7. Balaji Industries

9.8. Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co.

9.9. Old Bridge Chemical Inc.

9.10. China Bohigh

9.11. Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd

9.12. Gupta Agri Care

9.13. Sulfozyme Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

9.14. Sigma-Aldrich Inc.



