Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, 13th of November.Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online shopping event, similar in format to Cyber Monday in the United States, bringing together exclusive offers from online retail brands on a centralised eCommerce platform 4 times a year, for a limited 29hr period. Click Frenzy Mayhem, taking place on the second Tuesday of November, is the biggest sales event of their calendar, and this year promises to be the biggest yet!Vision Direct already offers up to 40% off the recommended retail price and is now offering additional discounts of an extra 15% to make it up to 55% off prescription glasses . Another extra 12% for designer sunglasses make the offer up to 52% off for this category as well. With the code FRENZY15 for glasses and FRENZY12 for sunglasses, this deal is perfect for shoppers looking for a bargain.Vision Direct offers the largest range of designer eyewear in the world, with over 180 brands in stock, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford and Gucci. On top of their limited-time Click Frenzy deals, VisionDirect also offers -Free ShippingBest Price Guarantee2 Years Warranty100 Days ReturnLearn more about Vision Direct’s Click Frenzy offers by checking them out here



