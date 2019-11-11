Epigenetics Industry Outlook, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epigenetics Market, By Product, Application, Technology, By Region, Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Epigenetics Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the increasing demand for epigenetics technology for curbing out cancer-related diseases.



Rapid advancements in gene technology and advantages of R&D in cost-effective & efficient for less labor intensive will boost Epigenetics market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the growing application of epidemics in non-oncology diseases, the rise in the number of research activities; and the augmentations in collaborations between the biotechnology, academic, and pharmaceutical organizations. Furthermore, the huge increment in cancer affected patients and the extensive requirement of medical equipment in developing countries is accelerating the growth of Epigenetics market.



Additionally, Epigenetics technology help in the fulfilment of clinical needs of patients and help in early diagnosis of cancer diseases will contribute to Epigenetics market growth during the forecast periods. Rise in geriatric population and growing awareness about early diagnosis are key driver aiding to the growth of Epigenetics Market.



Kit Product type of Epigenetics market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period



On the basis of product type, the Epigenetics Market has been segmented into Kit, Enzymes, Reagent, NGS, Mass Spectrometer, PCR, and Bioinformatics. Kit segment dominates the global Epigenetics owing to its ready to use & flexibility features for detecting the cancer infected diseases. Reagent will be the fastest growing segment due to its application as primers, buffers, magnetic beads, antibodies, histones in epigenetics technology.



Oncology is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Epigenetics during the forecast period



On the basis of application, the global Epigenetics market has been segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, and Immunology. By application type, Oncology will lead the market owing to the rise in cancer infected diseases population coupled with advancements in cancer disease detecting devices. Cardiology is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the government's supports and huge R&D in the field of cancer-related diseases by pharmaceuticals companies.



DNA Methylation is expected to dominating technology for utilizing in Epigenetics segment during the forecast period



On the basis of Technology Type, the global Epigenetics market has been segmented into DNA Methylation, Histone Modification, and others. DNA Methylation is expected to dominate the market owing to the rise in cancer affected population coupled with its application to early detection of cancer diseases. Histone Modification market is expected to be the fastest growing market due to its huge usage in altering chromatin structure or recruiting histone modifiers.



Asia accounts for the lion's share of the global Epigenetics market during the anticipated period



On the basis of region, the Epigenetics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Epigenetics market over the forecast period owing to government encouragement through financial aid, rises in geriatric population and high awareness for technological advancements in genetic disease The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to augmentation in R&D infrastructure, encouragement by government initiatives, and diversified healthcare market.



Global Epigenetics Market Competitive Landscape



Companies, such as Illumina, Diagenode, QIAGEN, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, New England Biolabs, Agilent, Zymo Research, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Novartis AG are the key players in manufacturing of Epigenetics products.



