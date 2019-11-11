CV Sciences, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partnership With Southeastern Grocers

/EIN News/ -- New Partnership with Southeastern Grocers Launches PlusCBD™ Oil Topical Products and Dietary Supplements at 115 Winn-Dixie Stores in Florida and 37 BI-LO Stores in South Carolina

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG) with an initial launch at 115 Winn-Dixie stores in Florida and 37 BI-LO stores in South Carolina. PlusCBD™ Oil products are available at these stores as of November 3, 2019.

CV Sciences’ new distribution partnership with SEG’s Winn-Dixie and BI-LO banners increases distribution and availability of a broad assortment of the Company’s best-selling PlusCBD™ Oil products, including ingestible dietary supplements. New distribution at select Winn-Dixie stores in Florida and BI-LO stores in South Carolina includes both topical products, such as PlusCBD™ Oil Extra Strength and Original Balm and PlusCBD™ Oil Roll-On, as well as PlusCBD™ Oil full spectrum hemp extract dietary supplements, including Gold Formula Softgels, Gold Formula Drops and Gummies, and Total Plant Complex Sprays.

“We are excited to further expand availability of our topicals and award-winning dietary supplements in the food, drug and mass retail channel through our new partnership with Southeastern Grocers, one of the largest supermarket companies in the U.S.,” added Dowling. “Following our initial launch, we anticipate additional distribution gains across the Winn-Dixie and BI-LO banners and new distribution with SEG’s other leading retail banners.”

In September 2019, CV Sciences announced that it received the “ NEXTY Consumer Choice Award” in the Supplement Category for the Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil Total Plant Complex Peppermint Spray . Bestowed each year at Natural Products Expo East and West, the NEXTY Awards recognize natural products that eclipse others within their category in terms of innovation, inspiration, and integrity. All product candidates are evaluated via a rigorous submission and two-tiered judging process, and the winning products are selected based on targeted consumer feedback from 1,000 consumers who sample and score the products.

PlusCBD™ Oil has the top-selling CBD supplement in the Total U.S. Natural Channel and its Extra Strength Balm ranks #1 in sales in both the Total U.S. Natural Channel and Total U.S. MULO (Multi Outlet) among CBD products within Topical Analgesics, according to SPINS and IRI data*, respectively. Brightfield Group, a leading predictive analytics and market research firm for the CBD market, expects $1.3 billion in sales of hemp CBD topicals in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 169% from 2018 – 2022.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,700 retail locations through the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

ICR

Scott Van Winkle

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com



*SPINS and IRI MULO scan data, 13 quad weeks ending April 21, 2019







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.