Active Sonobuoy Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

The Active Sonobuoy Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A sonobuoy is a portable sonar system that can be used to aid the exploration and discovery of submarines and underwater life. SONAR or Sound Navigation and Ranging uses sound waves to locate and detect different objects in a particular region. Active sonobuoys refer to sonar buoys that continuously emit sound waves that are then scanned for echoes. The sonobuoy is packed in a canister and is loaded onto a plane. Once the plane reached a specified area or location that is above a water body, the sonobuoy is ejected from the plane.

The active sonobuoy then enters the water to start its operation. If an echo is heard by the sonobuoy operator it means that an object has been located in a particular area. The beams of sound that are utilized by active sonars are highly directional beams which can determine the direction of the target as well as the distance from the target. Experienced sonar operators can identify the difference between the echoes that are produced when different objects are struck.

The report published on the global active sonobuoy market is a valuable source of information to both individuals and organizations that are interested in the industry. It is a comprehensive analysis of the different factors that can affect the global market both positively and negatively. Key manufacturers of active sonobuoys in the different market regions are also mentioned in the report and the sales data of these manufacturers is included. The revenue and market share of each of the manufacturers mentioned is included in the report.

Important Key Players Analysis: Sparton, Ultra Electronics, Thales and more.

Market Segmentation

The global active sonobuoys market is divided into different market segments based on the different types and the different applications that they can be used for.

Market split according to type: Based on the types of sonobuoys currently sold in the market, they are differentiated into:

Wired sonobuoy: The sonobuoy that requires a wired connection to be present to receive and transmit the signals.

Wireless sonobuoy: The sonobuoy that requires a wireless connection to be present to receive and transmit the signals.

The active sonobuoy market split according to application: Based on the different applications that sonobuoys can be used for they are differentiated into:

Defense

Civil

Regional Analysis

The report published on the global active sonobuoy market divides the market into various market segments based on the different regions that they are located in. The segmentation into various smaller regions aids the data collection progress as it makes it more efficient. The data that is collected from the different regions are categorized based on the production and consumption of the product in these regions. The data collected can accurately predict the market share based on the value of the products and the volume of products sold from the year 2019 to the year 2025 accurately and can also predict the annual growth rate.

Industry News

A sonobuoy is a vital tool in the United States Navy’s arsenal in the fight against Chinese and Russian submarines. It weighs 8 pounds and is 3 feet in length. The Pentagon is expected to buy 204,000 sonobuoys soon which is a 50% increase in spending over the year 2018.

