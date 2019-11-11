ACM Research Announces Executive Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced transitions within the senior leadership team that align with ACM’s expanding global footprint and support its long-term growth.



Mr. Mark McKechnie has been appointed by the board of directors to serve as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ACM. Mr. McKechnie has served as ACM’s Vice President of Finance since July 2018. Mr. McKechnie will oversee ACM’s financial activities across several functions, including Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Strategy, Business Development, Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Mr. McKechnie will continue to split his time between ACM headquarters in Fremont, California, and Shanghai, China.



Ms. Lisa Feng will now serve as the Chief Financial Officer of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., the principal operating subsidiary of the Company. Ms. Feng has served as ACM’s Chief Accounting Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since January 2018, and previously served as our Financial Controller from October 2017 to January 2018. Ms. Feng will oversee ACM Research (Shanghai)’s operations and financial activities, and will continue to manage the Company's previously announced plan to list ACM Shanghai shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd, known as the STAR Market.

ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, "We are excited about the new responsibilities for Mr. McKechnie and Ms. Feng, who have demonstrated a strong ability to build and lead teams while collaborating and communicating effectively with all stakeholders. Both of them will play key roles in our senior leadership team, supporting our mission to become a major global supplier of capital equipment to the semiconductor industry.”

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

The ACM logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States : The Blueshirt Group Ralph Fong +1 (415) 489-2195 ralph@blueshirtgroup.com In China : The Blueshirt Group Asia Gary Dvorchak, CFA +86 (138) 1079-1480 gary@blueshirtgroup.com



