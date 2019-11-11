Outlook on the Brazilian Renewable Energy Sector 2019-2023: Hydropower, Wind Power, Biomass Power & Solar Power
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the renewable energy sector for Brazil. The report presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data. The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.
What this report allows you to do:
- Understand the key elements at play in the renewable energy sector and the energy matrix of Brazil
- Access forecasts for growth in the sector
- View key capacity, generation and consumption data for the sector in Brazil
- Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Brazil
- Ascertain Brazil's position in the global sector
- Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
- Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
- View M&A activity and major deals
- Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Brazil
- Build a clear picture of trends and issues for specific sub-sectors (e.g. wind, solar and biomass)
Brazil ranked third globally in 2018 in terms of installed capacity from renewable energy sources, after only China and the United States. It is first by installed biomass capacity, second in terms of hydropower capacity, and eighth regarding wind capacity.
The country's favourable geographic conditions have also promoted a massive uptake of photovoltaic systems, which led to a remarkable average annual growth of 224.5% of centralised and 214.4% of distributed solar power installed capacity over 2013-2018.
Overall, in 2018, renewable sources accounted for 82.5% of total installed capacity in Brazil and for 85.9% of the power generated during the period. Hydropower remains the most explored energy source, although its share in the domestic electric energy matrix is gradually decreasing as other renewable sources such as wind and solar gain traction.
Companies Mentioned
- Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
- Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A.
- Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco
- CPFL Energias Renovaveis S.A.
- Omega Geracao S.A.
Key Topics Covered
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Sector in Numbers
- Sector Overview
- Sector Snapshot
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
02 SECTOR OUTLOOK
- Macroeconomic Outlook
- Economic Sentiment
- Sector Outlook
03 SECTOR IN FOCUS
- Main Economic Indicators
- Main Sector Indicators
- Installed Capacity
- Focus Point - Installed Capacity by Region
- and by Energy Source
- Power Generation
- Power Consumption
- Electricity Price
- Global Positioning
- External Trade
- Foreign Direct Investment
- Main Investment Projects
- Enterprises and Employment
04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Timeline Brazil Renewable Energy
- Highlights
- Market Shares
- Top M&A Deals
- M&A Activity, 2018-H1 2019
05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS
- Engie Brasil Energia S.A.
- Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A.
- Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco
- CPFL Energias Renovaveis S.A.
- Omega Geracao S.A.
06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
- Key Bodies
- Electric Power Auctions
- Electricity Price
- Plans and Incentives
- Recent Regulatory Changes
07 HYDROPOWER
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Installed Capacity
- Hydropower Generation
- Hydropower Projects
08 WIND POWER
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Installed Capacity
- Focus Point - Number of Wind Farms and
- Installed Wind Power Capacity
- Wind Power Generation
- Wind Power Projects
09 BIOMASS POWER
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Installed Capacity
- Biomass Power Generation
- Biomass Power Projects
10 SOLAR POWER
- Highlights
- Main Events
- Installed Capacity
- Solar Power Generation
- Focus Point - Top Ten Municipalities by Installed
- Capacity of Distributed Photovoltaic Systems
- Solar Power Projects
