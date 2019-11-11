Outlook on the Brazilian Renewable Energy Sector 2019-2023: Hydropower, Wind Power, Biomass Power & Solar Power

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Renewable Energy Sector Report 2019 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the renewable energy sector for Brazil. The report presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data. The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.



What this report allows you to do:

Understand the key elements at play in the renewable energy sector and the energy matrix of Brazil

Access forecasts for growth in the sector

View key capacity, generation and consumption data for the sector in Brazil

Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Brazil

Ascertain Brazil's position in the global sector

Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment

Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are

View M&A activity and major deals

Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Brazil

Build a clear picture of trends and issues for specific sub-sectors (e.g. wind, solar and biomass)

Brazil ranked third globally in 2018 in terms of installed capacity from renewable energy sources, after only China and the United States. It is first by installed biomass capacity, second in terms of hydropower capacity, and eighth regarding wind capacity.



The country's favourable geographic conditions have also promoted a massive uptake of photovoltaic systems, which led to a remarkable average annual growth of 224.5% of centralised and 214.4% of distributed solar power installed capacity over 2013-2018.



Overall, in 2018, renewable sources accounted for 82.5% of total installed capacity in Brazil and for 85.9% of the power generated during the period. Hydropower remains the most explored energy source, although its share in the domestic electric energy matrix is gradually decreasing as other renewable sources such as wind and solar gain traction.



Companies Mentioned



Engie Brasil Energia S.A.

Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A.

Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco

CPFL Energias Renovaveis S.A.

Omega Geracao S.A.

Key Topics Covered



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sector in Numbers

Sector Overview

Sector Snapshot

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

02 SECTOR OUTLOOK

Macroeconomic Outlook

Economic Sentiment

Sector Outlook

03 SECTOR IN FOCUS

Main Economic Indicators

Main Sector Indicators

Installed Capacity

Focus Point - Installed Capacity by Region

and by Energy Source

Power Generation

Power Consumption

Electricity Price

Global Positioning

External Trade

Foreign Direct Investment

Main Investment Projects

Enterprises and Employment

04 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Timeline Brazil Renewable Energy

Highlights

Market Shares

Top M&A Deals

M&A Activity, 2018-H1 2019

05 COMPANIES IN FOCUS

Engie Brasil Energia S.A.

Furnas Centrais Eletricas S.A.

Companhia Hidro Eletrica do Sao Francisco

CPFL Energias Renovaveis S.A.

Omega Geracao S.A.

06 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Key Bodies

Electric Power Auctions

Electricity Price

Plans and Incentives

Recent Regulatory Changes

07 HYDROPOWER

Highlights

Main Events

Installed Capacity

Hydropower Generation

Hydropower Projects

08 WIND POWER

Highlights

Main Events

Installed Capacity

Focus Point - Number of Wind Farms and

Installed Wind Power Capacity

Wind Power Generation

Wind Power Projects

09 BIOMASS POWER

Highlights

Main Events

Installed Capacity

Biomass Power Generation

Biomass Power Projects

10 SOLAR POWER

Highlights

Main Events

Installed Capacity

Solar Power Generation

Focus Point - Top Ten Municipalities by Installed

Capacity of Distributed Photovoltaic Systems

Solar Power Projects

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bnz5j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.