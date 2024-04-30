Submit Release
Teleflex to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference

WAYNE, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 2:20 p.m. (PT).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, QuikClot®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:
Teleflex Incorporated
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investor.relations@teleflex.com
610-948-2836


