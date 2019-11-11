Australian Escalators & Elevators Market Study 2014-2024 - Demand for Cost-Effective Elevators is Increasing, which is Compelling Manufacturers to Introduce Advanced Products in the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Escalators & Elevators Market By Type (Elevator, Escalator & Moving Walkways), By Service, By Elevator Technology (Traction, Machine Room-Less Traction & Hydraulic), By Type of Elevator Door, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Oppor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian escalators & elevators market stood at $295.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $410.7 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6%.



The growth is backed by increasing adoption of technologically advanced elevators, growing urbanization and rising FDI investments in construction & retail sectors in the country. Additionally, the demand for cost-effective elevators is increasing which is compelling manufacturers to introduce advanced products in the market, thereby further propelling growth in the market. However, high cost related to the compliance and stringent regulations can act as challenge for the growth of the market.



The Australian escalators & elevators market can be segmented based on type, service, elevator technology, type of elevator door, end-user and regional analysis.



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Elevators, Escalators and Moving Walkways. Elevators account for the major share in the market on account of increasing number of high-rise buildings and growth in commercial and residential sectors in the country.



On the basis of service, the market can be segmented into new installation, modernization and maintenance & repair. Of all, maintenance & repair segment dominates the market and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well on account of growing installed base of elevators & escalators in the country as they require periodic maintenance and repair of existing structures.



On the basis of elevator technology, the market can be segregated into traction, hydraulic and machine room-less traction. Machine room-less traction segment is poised to grow at a high rate over the next five years as the technology is more efficient when compared with its counterparts and offers smooth ride to the passenger.



On the basis of type of elevator door, the market can be segregated into automatic and manual. Automatic segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period as well as it offers better safety features and efficiency as compared with manual.



On the basis of end user, the market can be segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructural and others. Residential segment accounts for the majority share in the market.



Major players operating in the Australian escalators & elevators market include Kone Elevators Pty. Limited, Schindler Lifts Australia Pty Limited, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (Australia) Pty. Ltd, United Technologies Australia Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Australia Pty Limited, Hitachi Australia Pty Ltd, Fuji Elevators Australia Pty. Ltd., Brilliant Lifts Australia Pty Ltd, Orbitz Elevators Pty Ltd, Shotton Lifts, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Australian escalators & elevators market.

To classify and forecast the Australian escalators & elevators market based on type, service, elevator technology, type of elevator door, end user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian escalators & elevators market.

To identify the market trends for the Australian escalators & elevators market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian escalators & elevators market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Australian escalators & elevators market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australian escalators & elevators market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs

4.4. Annual Maintenance Service



5. Australia Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.1.3. By New Installation, By Value

5.1.4. By Maintenance Service, By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

5.2.2. By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation and Modernization)

5.2.3. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Hydraulic and Machine Room-Less Traction)

5.2.4. By Type of Elevator Door (Automatic vs. Manual)

5.2.5. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

5.2.6. By Region (New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia)

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Australia Maintenance & Repair Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

6.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. Australia New Installation Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

7.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Australia Modernization Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

8.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Australia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Kone Elevators Pty. Ltd.

14.2.2. Schindler Lifts Australia Pty. Ltd.

14.2.3. ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

14.2.4. United Technologies Australia Holdings Ltd.

14.2.5. Mitsubishi Electric Australia Pty. Ltd.

14.2.6. Hitachi Australia Pty. Ltd.

14.2.7. Fuji Elevators Australia Pty. Ltd.

14.2.8. Brilliant Lifts Australia Pty. Ltd.

14.2.9. Orbitz Elevators Pty. Ltd.

14.2.10. Shotton Lifts

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



15. Strategic Recommendations



