ITRI Wins Two CES 2020 Innovation Awards

/EIN News/ -- HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, won two CES 2020 Innovation Awards, including its PECOLA (Personal Companion for Older People Living Alone) in the Smart Home category and iStimUweaR in Wearable Technologies. The annual CES Innovation Awards program honors outstanding product design and engineering in consumer technology products. This year’s honorees include leading companies such as Bosch, Garmin, and HP.



“ITRI has won CES Innovation Awards for the third consecutive year. Winning the awards highlights ITRI's focus on market-driven R&D and recognizes its efforts in helping industries develop innovative applications rapidly,” said ITRI President Edwin Liu. He pointed out that ITRI’s PECOLA robot is able to identify and analyze living conditions for seniors, and employs a video-based fall detection technology, which will send notification for assistance when a person takes a tumble. Another winning technology iStimUweaR is a hybrid smart wearable system used for clothing that provides transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) to enhance the wearer’s blood circulation and relieve muscle pain. iStimUweaR garments are comfortable to wear and washable. “Both honorees leverage ICT technologies to create value-added systems/services that address the user needs. They are great examples of hardware-software integration and multi-disciplinary innovation,” Dr. Liu stressed.

PECOLA

ITRI's PECOLA employs ambient intelligence technology in caring for its elderly companions, making sure they are eating and sleeping well and are in good health and spirits. The robot also compiles information and sends it to the family members of these individuals to help spark topics of discussion and bolster communication between them. PECOLA uses image recognition to record food portion change and analyze the individual's food intake. PECOLA also uses Wi-Fi signals to detect breathing rate during sleep. What's more, it utilizes deep learning technology to detect falls. Once a fall is detected, the robot immediately calls the individual's family members and initiates a two-way video session, helping to improve safety at home. PECOLA continues to integrate third-party services, such as entertainment and social activities for the elderly, as well as functions to foster convenience, smart living, and healthcare.

iStimUweaR

Many people turn to TENS treatments to relax muscles and temporarily relieve pain. Directing an appropriate current into the body can help stimulate the nervous system, relax muscle, and relieve soreness and discomfort. ITRI's iStimUweaR is a health-assisting system that integrates TENS into fabrics. A mobile application analyzes the body state of the wearer and can provide low-voltage electric currents via the clothes. The system eliminates the need to deal with wires and traditional electrical pads and is of great help in soothing one's muscle pain.

ITRI will be showcasing nine tech innovations at Booth #25650 in the AI & Robotics section at CES 2020 in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2020. The exhibition is aim to offer a great interactive experience for a variety of scenarios, demonstrating ITRI’s outstanding capability in developing intelligent systems and innovative applications.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.

Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 280 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.itri.org/eng .

