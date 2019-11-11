Military Man-Portable Radar Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Military Man-Portable Radar Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Military Man-Portable Radar Industry

Overview

The market for Military Man-Portable Radar System is expected to grow from $ 20.29 billion in 2016 to 26.37 billion Dollars by 2021 with a CAGR of 5.39% between 2016 and 2021. The main aim of this research is to analyze, determine, describe, and predict radar systems. The market depends on technology, application, element, range, frequency range, and geography. The base year studied in this market research was 2015, and from 2016 to 2021 was the expected period.

This study included the widespread use of secondary sources, libraries, and databases, such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva, to find and collect relevant information on the Military Man-Portable Radar System market. Key sources were relevant industry experts, as well as suppliers, manufacturers, solution providers, technology developers, alliances, and organizations relevant to all sectors of the value chain. All major sources were interviewed for important, quantitative, verified information, and future market prospects. The data triangle and market segmentation procedures were used to complete the entire market design process and gain access to accurate statistics from all sectors and subsectors.

Try Sample of Global Military Man-Portable Radar Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4498025-global-military-man-portable-radar-system-market-size

The global market for military mobile radar systems is fragmented. The presence of current market names and a steady stream of new entrants are expected to make the market more competitive. These companies must take their tactical steps to get the most franchises. In this process, they will help expand the global market. These strategies typically include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, innovation, and other methods. The report describes the current market trends for better predictive analysis, in addition to the geographical analysis of the market, to understand the present socio-economic factors in the game, plays a vital role.

The key players covered in this study

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A

Saab AB

Telefunken Racoms

FLIR Systems Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ASELSaN A.S.

BAE Systems PLC.

Harris Corporation

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

SpotterRF

Market Segmentation

The market segment is by type and application. Basing on type, the product can be split into Air Defence Radar System, Search and Detection Radar System and

Target Acquisition Radar System. Basing on the application, there is Land Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Factors affecting the growth prospects

Military radars require substantial R&D funding to develop them. Besides, huge costs are associated with including such systems in the state's defense network. Military radars should be integrated into various fire control systems, command and control systems, missiles, aircraft weapons, and other systems. The development, operation, and maintenance of these systems are also expensive — an obstacle to the growth of the military radar market. For example, in 2014, the United States spent $ 1 billion on radar development and radar protection in Alaska.

Major geographies

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Players in the Industry

The top players covered in this study are Saab AB, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Telefunken Racoms, FLIR Systems Inc., ASELSaN A.S., BAE Systems PLC., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Harris Corporation, and SpotterRF.

Latest News

The presence of the market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants will make the market a highly competitive one.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4498025-global-military-man-portable-radar-system-market-size

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.