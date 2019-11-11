Sandstone Presents Data Showing 7-Day Stability of Plasma Samples Prepared with the Torq™ Zero Delay Centrifuge System

Study Comparing Metabolite and Lipid Panels in Torq ZDiscs™ and Standard Blood Tubes Presented Today at American Association for Clinical Chemistry Conference

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone is pleased to present new study findings entitled “Evaluating 7-Day Stability of Lipid and Metabolic Analytes in Plasma Samples Prepared at the Point of Draw with the Torq Zero Delay Centrifuge System” at today’s “Optimizing Quality in the Clinical Laboratory: Focus on the Preanalytical Phase” conference hosted by the American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Torq zero delay centrifuge system prepares plasma from blood--anytime, anywhere--with unmatched levels of sample integrity and stability. The system is comprised of a compact, battery-powered centrifuge and uniquely designed discs that separate blood samples immediately at the point of collection. Samples collected and processed with Torq are suitable for the most challenging assays, or for the most routine.

“High quality plasma samples are critically important, especially given the trend toward more complex testing,” said Sandstone’s CEO Karen Drexler. “The sooner plasma is separated from cells, the better the quality of the sample. We’re proud to showcase our innovative solution at AACC’s conference dedicated to new strategies and tools for blood testing.”

Torq systems are currently available for research applications. For more information regarding commercial or research partnerships, please contact Sandstone’s VP of Marketing Deb Corazzelli, dcorazzelli@sandstonedx.com, (925) 425-7574.

About Sandstone. Founded in 2012 in part by government scientists from Sandia National Laboratories, Sandstone’s mission is to make high quality medical testing ubiquitous by bringing powerful, portable CentriFluidic™ Technology to the point of care. Learn more at www.sandstonedx.com.

About the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. Our leadership in education, advocacy and collaboration helps lab professionals adapt to change and do what they do best: provide vital insight and guidance so patients get the care they need. Learn more at www.aacc.org



