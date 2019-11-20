Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer If They Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos-Get Compensated

Connecticut

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT , USA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer to get them the best possible financial compensation. Tragically most US Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer never get compensated because they were not aware the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Connecticut to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. They offer direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to assist with compensation for people like this. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We want to help a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Connecticut to hopefully get compensated if they had had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. We offer a person like this a service we call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos and it the foundation for a compensation claim. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 the compensation for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer can be significant." https://Connecticut.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Connecticut.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for mesothelioma in Connecticut in include US Navy Veterans or shipyard workers in New London, or workers at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a manufacturing facility, at a public utility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Connecticut. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







