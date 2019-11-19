California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to talk Compensation

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, USA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer-most people with lung cancer because of service related or workplace exposure to asbestos never get compensated. We are advocates for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California and we want everyone-of them to receive the very best possible financial compensation results, as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars of financial compensation results for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate will assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer develop what they call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California was exposed to asbestos was exposed to asbestos. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-"it is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim." https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.