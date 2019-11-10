Asian telecom major makes it’s user safer, smarter with MIFON App

Digital Economy finally gets a Positive Social Impact

SINGAPORE, November 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robi Axiata , the second largest mobile phone operator in Bangladesh, and Singapore-based MiFon Labs on XX announced a strategic partnership to provide MiFon’s award-winning mobile security and protection service to Robi Axiata subscribers.MiFon is currently protecting over four million phones globally. With this partnership, Robi Axiata subscribers will receive one of the most sophisticated and easy-to-use anti-theft services in the industry, according to a joint press statement.It added that the lost phone tracker, data protection safeguard and personal security features make it particularly attractive for Robi’s digitally savvy subscribers“We are always looking for innovative technologies to ensure hassle-free digital lifestyle for our subscribers and community”, said Avinash Mathur, Robi’s Vice President, Data and Device.“MiFon’s app-based service solves a an everyday problem faced by our subscribers while protecting the smartphones. Smartphones being the gateway to accessing the fast-evolving digital society, we are excited to partner with MiFon Labs as it protects the very gateway,” Mathur saidMiFon is an award-winning complete protection service for the user’s data, phone and family. The company, based in Singapore, is backed by Silicon Valley-headquartered venture capital firm SOSV VC and accelerated by Mobile Only Accelerator (MOX).“Over 150 million phones are lost or stolen every year. For many in emerging countries like Bangladesh, it takes as much as five months to buy their smartphone and losing it directly impacts their livelihood MiFon protects users’ smartphones from being lost or stolen,” Abhijit Barua, Founder and CEO of MiFon Labs, said in the statement.“Our partnership with Robi Axiata will make the best-in-class award-winning MiFon protection to the people of Bangladesh and we believe this will bring goodwill to our partner and add to the well-being of the vibrant digital community in Bangladesh,” Barua added.William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV and Managing Director at MOX, said that the partnership with Robi Axiata “truly testifies to MiFon’s technical strengths and both companies’ commitment to providing the best security to their users”. “We are proud to support Barua and his team at MiFon as they continue to serve more users worldwide,” Bao Bean stated.MiFon have an unique edge of protecting phones from theft and loss as well as providing personal protection with or without internet or power.The app uses proprietary algorithms leveraging the interplay of Artificial Learning (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IOT), Analytics, Cloud and 4G/5G technologies.Robi Axiata is a joint venture between Axiata Group Berhad of Malaysia, Bharti Airtel Limited of India and NTT DoCoMo Inc. of Japan. It is the second largest mobile operator in Bangladesh with 48 million users and has a 30 per cent market share..Contact : ab@mifon.mobi



