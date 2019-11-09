“We're honored to include Blackstone Audio into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackstone Audio, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Audiobook Company- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Blackstone Audio into our BoLAA family."

Blackstone Audiobooks produces high-quality print and e-book editions of exciting new fiction and quality nonfiction, as well as reissues of classic titles. They were launched in 2015 have committed to publishing exceptional books of all genres to captivate readers.

"We love books, and we believe that you should be able to enjoy your favorite book whenever, wherever, or whatever you are doing. Audiobooks allow that freedom," says Blackstone Audiobooks.



