HouseMaster Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

SOMERVILLE, NJ, USA, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster was identified by independent research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of just 80 franchises to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list.HouseMaster, which celebrates its 40th anniversary of franchising this year, is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand since 2009.Military veterans receive 15 percent off the HouseMaster franchise fee and have access to newly announced HouseMaster in-house financing "We are dedicated to embracing military veterans in our system and supporting the growth of their franchise every step of the way," said Kathleen Kuhn, President and CEO of HouseMaster. "This recognition from Franchise Business Review validates all the support we pour into helping veterans turn their dreams into reality."Here are some reflections from five of HouseMaster’s military veteran franchise owners on the value of owning a HouseMaster franchise:● Andrey Barshay, HouseMaster serving Metro East (Southwest Illinois): Barshay spent 23 years in active duty with the Air Force until 2012. Upon retiring, he started exploring franchise opportunities, knowing he wanted to own a business. “When I sat down with HouseMaster, they really gave me that military team feeling,” Barshay said. “They were there to make sure everyone else is successful.” In seven years as a franchise owner, Barshay has embraced a super-focused HouseMaster home office supporting his growth. He has expanded with a team of inspectors and values Housemaster’s “business model, the culture and the organization — it’s like a family.”● Tim Fisher, HouseMaster serving Stafford, Virginia: Fisher retired from the Army in 2015 as a Lieutenant Colonel after 28 years of service. Shortly thereafter, he decided he wanted to work for himself while maintaining the values of years spent in service to his country. “Being in the military, I learned the number one thing is always making sure you get the job done. You also need to be able to work independently to get things done quickly and effectively,” Fisher said. Those skills are helping Fisher grow his HouseMaster franchise. Currently, he is “getting ready to hire additional people” to provide more inspections in his service area.● Scott Henschen, HouseMaster serving Dover, Delaware: Henschen spent more than 20 years in the Air Force, starting as a flight mechanic and later becoming a flight engineer. After retiring in 2014, Henschen was a systems expert for a major defense contractor before launching out on his own as a HouseMaster franchise owner. “I wanted an ownership role and to be able to succeed by my own work,” Henschen said. After doing his due diligence and shadowing a nearby HouseMaster owner in 2017, Henschen realized this was the right franchise for him. Henschen said his business continues to grow since launching a little less than two years ago. And, skills he learned in the Air Force help him as he expands his business. “The ability to adapt and deal with so many different personalities is crucial. I dealt with a lot of personalities in the Air Force too,” he said. “With my HouseMaster franchise, every buyer, every agent is a little different. Being able to adapt and meet their needs is important.”● Daryl Hurst, HouseMaster serving Texas Hill Country: Hurst retired from the Marine Corps in 2014 after serving more than 20 years. He was deployed all around the world in over 25 countries in total. He spent 12 different years deployed, including a deployment in Iraq in 2003. After retiring, he spent three years as a school teacher. But he realized he was being driven to do something else. He wanted an opportunity where “success or failure is on me.” It led him to a franchise and ultimately HouseMaster. “In less than a year, the business has grown much faster than I could have anticipated,” Hurst said. As he builds his HouseMaster franchise, Hurst keeps in mind four points about military implementation that have become a kind of mantra for him: 1.) discipline; 2.) organization; 3.) planning; 4.) adapt and overcome.● Joseph Welch, HouseMaster serving Raleigh, North Carolina: Welch spent three and a half years enlisted in the Army between 2000 and 2004. Afterward, he was in private security for a decade. But soon he and his wife had their first child, they realized he needed something more conventional, a business that would allow him to be home after hours. He looked at a handful of franchises and was drawn to HouseMaster. “You can make it as big as you want, or keep it more of an owner-operator model,” Welch said. “I liked the flexibility and growth opportunity with HouseMaster, along with its great track record.” Five years in, he has another inspector working with him and is looking to hire additional inspectors to keep up with demand.Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. To identify the companies on the Veterans list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 25,000 franchise owners, of which just over 10% were veterans, representing over 250 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others. The most recent data shows that eight out of 10 veteran franchise owners who were surveyed would recommend their franchise company to another franchise candidate and indicate that they trust and respect their franchisor.HouseMaster’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.“The reality is that very few of the thousands of franchise opportunities available today are rated highly by their franchise owners,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “That’s the whole reason we do what we do, and that is help prospective franchisees understand which franchises are the best opportunities, based on the actual performance and satisfaction of franchise owners. The 80 companies named in this year’s report received the highest ratings from the veterans who own them on our independent satisfaction survey.”Visit http://FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans.###About HouseMasterFounded in 1979 and Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection companies in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.To learn about franchise opportunities, visit http://housemasterfranchise.com or call 866.743.9522.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



