President pledges investment for public television facelift

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 8 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço Friday assessed the technical and working conditions of the Angola Public Television (TPA) Production Centre located in Camama, Luanda, during which he promised investments to modernise this State-run media outlet.,

The pledge was made at the end of an-hour-and-half-meeting he held with TPA Board of Directors.

Joao Lourenço said that TPA was among the priorities of the investment, adding that in due time other State-owned Media Houses will also deserve the same attention.

The investment aims to provide a better service to the public. "TPA viewers and workers may conclude that it was worth the President's visit to these facilities," he said.

The visit to the TPA Production Center aimed to find solutions to the lack of technical resources the television station faces.

Inaugurated in September 2008, the Center currently produces 95 percent of the content issued by TPA.

The infrastructure occupies an area of about 210,000 square meters, with 14.100 m2 corresponding to the construction area of ??blocks, streets and gardening.

The second phase of the project foresees the construction of two studios of 600m2 and a residential condominium for TPA workers.

