Somalia's Recovery and the Power of a Song

November 8, 2019

Abdirahman Duale Beileh, Somalia's Finance Minister talking about fragile states at 2019 IMF-World Bank Annual meetings (IMF photo)

Somalia is one of the world's most conflict-affected states. Many countries around the world suffer from weak governing institutions, but Somalia was without a functional central government for 20 years. In this podcast, Somalia's Finance Minister, Abdirahman Duale Beileh, says while elections in 2012 have since helped reestablish some of the institutions that bind the country's disparate communities, the road to recovery remains a steep climb. Duale Beileh is also a distinguished artist and songwriter, and we hear his latest song about students struggling to get an education amid violence and social destruction. Abdirahman Duale Beileh was in Washington for the 2019 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.

Abdirahman Duale Beileh is Somalia's Finance Minister and a songwriter.

You'll find the webcast of Dr. Beileh's presentation about Effective Engagement in Fragile States at IMF.org.