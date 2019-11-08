Znergy Announces Purchase Order From Nationwide Paint Manufacturer Upgrading to New LED Lighting

/EIN News/ -- Syracuse, IN, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG ) (the ”Company”) a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with a national paint manufacturer to upgrade its warehouses by installing LED lighting. The LED lighting will replace standard legacy lighting. The paint manufacturer believes that the installation of the LED lighting will reduce energy consumption and costs while also reducing its carbon footprint.



Znergy Chief Executive Officer, Dave Baker, commented, “We were chosen over other competitors because of our product and installation quality and our robust 10-year warranties. We look forward to securing additional projects with this nationwide customer.”

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG ) is a provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com .

