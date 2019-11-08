Overnight Remembrance Vigil

Cadets will stand guard at local Cenotaph as an act of Remembrance and respect

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOUNG CITIZENS REMEMBER THE FALLEN IN OVERNIGHT VIGIL

Media are invited to an overnight vigil where 40 cadets from 105 Streetsville Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, 800 Black Forest Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron and 168 Haida Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps will remember the Fallen on November 10 and 11 at the Streetsville Cenotaph.

When: The first group will march on just before 9 p.m. on November 10 beginning with a short ceremony by the cadets at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Main Street, Mississauga.

What: Cadets will mount a guard around the cenotaph for 12 hours in honour to remember the Fallen. Media will have the opportunity for still and video imagery as well as interviews with cadets who participate in the overnight vigil.

Notes to editor:

Parking is available at the Streetsville Cadet Centre 170 Church St.

The Cenotaph is located in Streetsville Square

Please call the officer listed below once you arrive.

For more information:

Lieutenant Shannon Pecore, Unit UPAR 105 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps,

Cell: (647) 400-9593

Email: shannon.pecore@cadets.gc.ca (not accessible on day of event) or pecoreshannon@gmail.com (day of the event)

 Visit our national website at www.cadets.gc.ca for additional information on all the exciting opportunities that the Canadian Cadet Organization offers.



