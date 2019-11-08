MSSI Wins MAC Portal Patent Enforcement Lawsuit Against Turnstiles.us, Inc.

Many security professionals will be interested to learn that MSSI successfully concluded its patent lawsuit against patent infringer Turnstiles.us, Inc.

Many professionals in the physical security and access control industries will be interested to learn that this week MSSI successfully concluded its patent lawsuit against patent infringer Turnstiles.us, Inc.

On February 17, 2016 MSSI filed a suit against Turnstiles.us, Inc., a company owned by Patrick McAllister of Conifer, Colorado. The suit was filed after years of warnings to Turnstiles.us, Inc. that they were failing to recognize the multiple patents owned by MSSI for the MAC Security Portal (www.SecuredbyMAC.com).

In the settlement document signed this week by both parties, Turnstiles.us, Inc. agreed to stop sales of several of its infringing access control products, pay MSSI a substantial amount of money, and acknowledged, “... The MSSI Patents collectively cover access control units with (i) structures made of shipping containers, including but not limited to ISO shipping containers; (ii) fiberglass or other plastic structures attached to framed floors made from steel, wood or any other material, and (iii) structures having walls, including solid walls or walls with openings, such as, but not limited to, chain link fence, bars, or wire. (Such access control units are referred to in this Agreement as the “Prohibited Products”) ...”

Dale Lazar, one of the DLA Piper attorneys on the MSSI legal team, had this to say about MSSI’s victory, “This litigation did last a bit longer than any of us originally predicted, but throughout the nearly four-year ordeal MSSI remained on firm legal ground. As the patent attorney of record who filed the MSSI patents with the US Patent and Trademark office starting back in 2004 I must say that I am proud of the outcome in this settlement. You never really know the strength of your patent work until it is challenged.”

The litigation settlement reached this week comes following a nearly four-year legal battle over the patent rights that were awarded to MSSI starting in 2010. The awarded patents cover, among other things, a modular, self-contained access control solution for job sites, construction, military base camps and highly sensitive industrial “soft targets.” MAC Portals have been shipped from the MSSI manufacturing operation in Worthington, Kentucky to customers on six continents. In addition to the US patents owned by MSSI, the MAC Portal is also patent protected in approximately 36 other countries abroad.

Robert Slagel, MSSI CEO and President, had this to say about this patent victory, “I must give credit to the defendants. They were extremely creative and innovative in their quest to find a chink in our patent armor. Turnstiles.us, Inc. ran our patent claims and filings through a myriad of invalidity and other disqualifying attempts. The MSSI legal team was able to quash each of these attempts by Turnstiles.us, Inc. to legally breach the MSSI patent. For years I’ve been confident that MSSI had strong patents but having now run our patents through this gauntlet of legal ‘litmus tests’ gives me immense confidence in our intellectual property position moving forward.”

As part of the settlement document that was signed, this week Turnstiles.us, Inc. will transfer non-monetary property in addition to the substantial monetary payment mentioned above.



About MSSI: Modular Security Systems Inc. (MSSI) is a Portable Solutions Group Company. MSSI is an Ohio based intellectual properties holding company with expertise in designing and manufacturing unique solutions to address ever-changing worldwide security issues. MSSI sales and core market segments include worldwide ports, worldwide refineries and petrochemical plants, military installations, global industrial contractors, mass transit and large public events.



