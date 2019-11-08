WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Cloud Analytics 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2023”.

Cloud Analytics Market 2019

Talking about Cloud Analytics, this is a service model, under which multiple data analytics elements are provided using private, hybrid, and public cloud. It offers effective solutions for high-end data analysis, stored in the cloud servers. Different factors, such as the rapid growth of unstructured as well as structured data drive the deployment of such analytics. It is true that most of the organizations are moving towards cloud-based analytics processes as they offer the maximum level of visibilities apart from online traffic monitoring. Cloud-based analytics offers highest ROI for tracking the companies inbound as well as outbound marketing.

Key Players

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Oracle corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft corporation (U.S.)

• IBM corporation (US)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• SAS Institute Inc (U.S.)

• Google Inc (U.S.)

• Teradata corporation (U.S.)

• Informatica (U.S.)

• Microstrategy Inc (U.S.)

• Salesforce Inc (U.S)

• Tibco software Inc (U.S.)

The global market for such analytics solutions is growing rapidly. The new market research report predicts that by the end of 2023, the market will cross USD 26 billion. On the other side, the Compound Annual Growth rate will be around 18 percent from 2017 to 2018. The market is expanding rapidly with the rapid expansion of various industries. Easy deployment of cloud technology and its integration with BI and analytics tool is greatly driving the growth of the global market. The technological advancement is also expected to propel the market.

To offer the best customer experience, it is crucial for companies and corporates to analyze massive amounts of data obtained from television, social media, emails, and different connected devices. So, they are now looking for cloud solutions in order to enjoy the real-time and accurate analysis of unstructured data for better decision making. Cloud is very cost-effective. Collecting data from different sources without using cloud technology can be very costly. So, to lower this, all most all the companies are using cloud services. This will significantly trigger the demand for Cloud Analytics in future.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide market for Cloud Analytics is segmented on the basis of company type, deployment type, pricing model, end-users, and regions. Based on company type, it is divided into large organizations and SMEs. Among these, large organizations market segment is expected to lead the market growth. These organizations deal with massive volumes of data, and they use this technology for effective data analysis. Now, on the basis of deployment type, it is split into a hybrid, public and private. Considering the pricing model, it is segmented into pay per use and subscription-based. The solution-based segment includes Cloud BI, enterprise performance management, risk & compliance, and more. Under the end-users-based segment, there are educations, BFSI, government, retail and more.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Cloud Analytics market, regionally, split into Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report also carries information about the market of different vital countries. The countries are India, Japan, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries and more. As per the report, the North America region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years. Some of the primary reason behind such tremendous growth is rising level of industrialization and growing employment of cloud-based solutions. However, Asia Pacific market is also expected to play a significant role in the growth of global market.

Market Updates

In October 2019, Oracle launched India’s first 2nd Generation Cloud data center in Mumbai. The company plans to cover 20 more regions by the end of 2020. With this, the partners and customers of Oracle in India now as harness the power of Oracle Cloud, which includes autonomous technologies as PaaS, cloud applications as SaaS, and more to unlock better innovation.

