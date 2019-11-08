Wet Area Mats Market 2017 Global Industry –Key Players,Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Global Wet Area Mats Market 2017-2021” to its huge database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wet Area Mats market 2017-2021

Wet area mats are used in industrial, commercial, and residential areas and are especially designed to prevent falls and slips due to wet floor surfaces. These mats absorb water or moisture from the surface, keeping it dry and safe to work on. Wet area mats are made of various materials including rubber, vinyl, and thermoplastic rubber. These mats are predominantly used in swimming pool areas, shower rooms, locker rooms, and industrial kitchens.

Analysts forecast the global Wet Area Mats market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Key vendors

3M

NoTrax

Wearwell

The Andersen Company

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1408370-global-wet-area-mats-market-2017-2021

The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Wet Area Mats market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Wet Area Mats market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 2021 as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2021.

Market driver

Increasing number of swimming pools

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Use of self-draining floor mat tiles

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing demand of wet area mats from amusement parks

For a full, detailed list, view our report

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1408370-global-wet-area-mats-market-2017-2021

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Scope of the report

Research Methodology

Introduction

Market landscape

Market segmentation by product

Market segmentation by gender

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Geographical segmentation

Key leading countries

Decision framework

Drivers and challenges

Market trends

Competitor landscape

Key vendor analysis

Appendix



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.