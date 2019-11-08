Global Digitizer Market 2017 Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Digitizer Market 2017-2021”.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Digitizer market 2017-2021
Digitizers make the digital artwork easier and more accurate. Drawing with a mouse is not ideal and often difficult. The most popular type of digitizer is digitizers without display. They consist of a flat pad and have a specialized digital pen. They are highly preferred by architects and animation designers. The other types of digitizers are embedded display digitizers. In this type of digitizers, the user can directly draw on the screen. They are highly preferred by hobbyists such as artists. The high cost of these digitizers is the major reason for their low deployment across different industries.
Analysts forecast the global digitizer market to grow at a CAGR of 0.94% during the period 2017-2021.
Key vendors
Wacom
The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Digitizer market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Digitizer market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 20XX as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2021.
Market driver
Growing CAD market

Market challenge
High cost

Market trend
Adoption of e-learning and one-on-one learning

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.
Table of Contents
Executive summary
Scope of the report
Research Methodology
Introduction
Market landscape
Market segmentation by product
Market segmentation by gender
Market segmentation by distribution channel
Geographical segmentation
Key leading countries
Decision framework
Drivers and challenges
Market trends
Competitor landscape
Key vendor analysis
Appendix
