Imaging Chemicals Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Imaging Chemicals Market 2019

Market Overview

Imaging chemicals are used in photographic imaging technology such as x-ray imaging, consumer photography, and litho-plate production for the graphic arts industry. This report focuses on the volume and value of the imaging chemicals at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall imaging chemicals market size by analysing the historical data and the future prospect.

The following top manufacturers covered in this report

Fujifilm

Eastman Kodak

Vivimed Labs

DIC

Flint Group

Sakata

Toyo Ink

Siegwerk Druckfarben

T&K Toka

Hubergroup Deutschland

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

DowDuPont

Segmentation

The study is a thorough evaluation of the global imaging chemicals market. In order to do so, the study has been classified into various segments based on categories such as region, type and application.

By region, the report evaluated the market shares occupied by the imaging chemicals market in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each of these regions, the current status and future prospects of the imaging chemicals market were evaluated for the period of 2014-2025. Furthermore, the study evaluated the production, apparent consumption, export and import of imaging chemicals in the above-mentioned regions.

By type, the report classified the chemicals into printing inks, image developers and others. The printing inks are utilized in x-ray imaging and consumer photography.

By application, the report segregates the imaging chemicals into printing and packaging, medical diagnostics, textile processing and others. Medical diagnostics is an integral industry which utilizes these chemicals.

Regional Overview

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of imaging chemicals in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Industry News

According to the study, the printing inks segment is projected to lead the imaging chemicals market during the forecast period of 2019 - 2025. The growth can be attributed to the growth of the printing and packaging, and textile printing applications. The textile processing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth can be attributed to the growing textile manufacturing industry. The report analyses various manufacturers in the global scenario such as Fujifilm, Eastman Kodak, Vivimed Labs, DIC, Flint Group, Sakata, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk Druckfarben, T&K Toka, Hubergroup Deutschland, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals and DowDuPont. For each manufacturer, the report analyses their imaging chemicals manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in the global space.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Imaging Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Imaging Chemicals Global Market Analysis by Regions

North America Imaging Chemicals by Country

Europe Imaging Chemicals by Country

Asia-Pacific Imaging Chemicals by Country

South America Imaging Chemicals by Country

Africa and Middle East Imaging Chemicals by Countries

Imaging Chemicals Global Market Segment by Type

Imaging Chemicals Global Market Segment by Application

Imaging Chemicals Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…...



