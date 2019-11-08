Aircraft Ejection Seat 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Talking about ejection seats, they are last resource for the pilots to save their life. Through this they can exit the aircraft in an emergency. Previously, seat ejection technology was not so advanced. However, technological advancement has completely changed the scenario. The market is now full of advanced ejection seats, which work quite better. The global Aircraft Ejection Seat market is expected to grow at 5.25 percent of the Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period, i.e., from the year 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd. (UK), UTC Aerospace Systems (US), NPP Zvezda, AO (Russia), and SEMMB (France) are some of the key players operating in the market and have accounted for nearly 95.03% of the market share in 2017. Airborne Systems Inc. (UK), Survival Equipment Services Ltd. (UK), RUAG Holding AG (Switzerland), EDM Limited (UK), RLC Group (UK), and Clarks Precision Machine & Tool (US) are some of the other platyers operating in the market.

The growth in this market is mainly due to the increasing aircraft procurements projects. It has been observed that the ejection seats have undergone massive improvements to enhance the survival rates of pilots. In the ejection seat, the seat is boosted out of the aircraft with the help of explosive action, carrying the pilot with the ejection seat. Once ejected, it automatically releases a parachute. It helps the pilot to land safely. The primary purpose of the seat is survival and safety of the pilot.

The global Aircraft Ejection Seat is greatly driven by the latest innovation in the aircraft industry. It has been observed that aircraft industries are now employing an enhanced layer of technologies. The latest technological advancements are greatly helping in-cabin components customizing with better design. Talking about another critical driver for the global market is growing development and adoption of two-seater jets. The seats are also widely using in combat helicopters and commercial aircraft. All of these factors will propel market growth.

Global Market Segmentation

Speaking about market segmentation, the global Aircraft Ejection Seat market is segmented on the basis of fit, aircraft type, seat type, and region. Based on the fit, it is split into retro-fit and line-fit. No, considering the aircraft type, it is segmented into trainer aircraft and combat aircraft. As per the report, the combat aircraft segment is expected to enjoy maximum number of shares in the market. The growth of this segment is greatly driven by the changes in the existing fleets by different countries throughout the world. Besides, the demand for combat aircraft is also increasing. On the basis of seat type, it is divided into twin-seat and single seat.

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. In the year 2017, Europe dominated the market and covered around 36 percent to total market share. The North America region captured around 28 percent and the Asia Pacific witnessed 26 percent of global market share. The report suggests that Asia-pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market. Europe is now dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region houses some major combat aircraft manufacturers who are launching advanced aircrafts every year. All these will trigger the growth of the regional market.

Industry News

USAF fighter and bomber crew received modified M4 rifles, which can be fixed under the ejection seats.

Martin Baker came into a contract for ejection seat explosive cartridges. The agreement covers the United States Air force, marine corps, and navy. Besides, the company has developed an advanced ejection seat that comes with multi-tube rocket packs.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4056688-global-aircraft-ejection-seat-market-research-report-forecast-till-2023

