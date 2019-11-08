Contract Catering Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Contract Catering Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Contract Catering Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Contract Catering Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contract Catering Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Contract Catering market. This report focused on Contract Catering market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Contract Catering Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Contract Catering industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Contract Catering industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Contract Catering types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Contract Catering industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Contract Catering business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Compass Group

Sodexo

Aramark

Baxterstorey

Elior Group

Ch & Co Catering

MITIE Catering Services

Pasta Category

Market Overview

The global contract catering market hit a significant high in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% between the years 2017 to 2023. The industry is characterized by several factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The rise in awareness among people, coupled with an increase in disposable income, is expected to drive the growth of the contract catering market industry. The industry is a massive hit in the Asia Pacific region, with India leading the race in the region.

When it comes to contract catering, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The increasing number of special occasions and the hassle-free service provided by the catering houses have boosted the growth opportunities of the global contract catering market. On the other hand, the use of advanced tools by the leading houses to reduce wastage and promote efficiency is expected to drive further. On the other hand, affordable solutions and the rise of digital platforms has worked in favor of the industry.

However, despite the enormous market potential, the industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. The changing consumer preferences and the growing popularity of homemade meals have affected the growth prospects of the industry. The rise in healthy food items has also affected the growth prospects negatively. However, despite the challenges, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the industry. The contract catering market is expected to grow phenomenally and hence, has attracted significant investors all across the globe.

Segmentation

The global contract catering industry can be segmented under several factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Each segment plays a crucial role and hence allows one to have a view of the industry from multiple perspectives. This, in turn, leads to having a clear picture of the industry with an unbiased opinion on the same. However, two major factors based on which the industry can be segmented are industry and contract type. Based upon industry, the market is divided into B&I, senior care, education, and healthcare. On the other hand, based on contract type, the industry is segmented into the fixed price, cost-plus, and several others.

Regional Overview

The contract catering has a global outlook with the Asia Pacific region leading the race. The growth of the industry can be contributed to the growing number of marriages and other special occasions in the region. India leads the race in the area, followed by China. The industry is marked by a flexible menu, affordable pricing, and a ton of other factors and hence is a massive hit in North America. Both North America and Europe show excellent market potential and thus has attracted the attention of major companies and investors in the region.

Industry News

In a recent piece of news, workplace caterer Dayer’s has been awarded a contract by Go-Ahead. Go-ahead London is one of the largest fleet operator in London with more than 2,200 buses and employs more than 7,000 staffs. The nature of the deal are still unknown but Dayer will be providing on-site, freshly prepared food items at all the eight locations across London.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Contract Catering Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Contract Catering market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

