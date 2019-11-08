BOPET Packaging Films 2019 Market Analysis By Product, Application, Region and Segment Forecasts to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

BOPET Packaging Films Market 2019

BOPET (biaxially-oriented polyethene terephthalate) is a kind of polyester film that is made from stretched polyethene terephthalate (PET). It is widely used for packaging purposes. BOPET packaging films are commonly seen with packaged food products and FMCGs (fast-moving consumer goods). Due to their structural advantages, they have high tensile strength. The added benefits that BOPET packaging films offer are chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas, and aroma impermeability. The industrial production of this BOPET packaging is a cost-effective process compared to other forms of packaging.

Key Players

Uflex Ltd

Toray Plastics

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Dupont Teijin Films

Jindal Poly Films

SRF Limited

Futamura Chemical

RETAL Industries

Fatra A.S.

Polyplex

Terphane LLC

JBF RAK LLC

Ester Industries

Garware Polyester

Chiripal Poly Films

Fuwei Films (Shan Dong)

Jiangsu Shuangxing

Jiangsu Xingye Polytech

Being a commercially viable product, there are a number of companies that produce BOPET and other polyester packaging films under their brand names. These forms of packaging help give products a longer shelf life while making the storage and usage more convenient. With the widespread use of BOPET packaging films, the issues regarding the disposal and waste generation is a major concern and may also affect the BOPET packaging films market. Regulatory policies regarding these may also be a defining factor. Although the global economic slowdown has affected the market, the growth prospects are positive.

The report published on the BOPET packaging films market providing key statistics on the market status and size gives a comprehensive view of the global market and. With the complete product definition, the market analysis done by the report gives an overview of the industry. The key manufacturers in the BOPET packaging films market have been profiled with the data regarding shipments, manufacturing technology, and product specifications, along with the market share for the years 2014-2018. The client information provided is a crucial aspect for all the manufacturers and vendors.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation analysis done in the BOPET packaging films market report includes qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. These incorporate the impact of economic and non-economic aspects on each of the submarkets and components. The product type segmentation based on the BOPET packaging films product specifications provided by the report is given as:

Thickness: ≤15 μm

Thickness: 15-30 μm

Thickness: 30-50 μm

Thickness: >50 μm

The market segments based on the major applications as per the end-user industries that use BOPET packaging films are:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Another segmentation provided in this report regarding the marketing channels is given as Direct Sales and Distributors segments.

Regional Analysis

A comprehensive analysis of the global BOPET packaging films market has been done to study the market at the regional and country levels. The report covers the market divisions based on regions such as North America Country, South America, Asia, and Europe, Other Countries (Middle East, Africa, and GCC). North and South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries considered in each of these regions are the USA, Canada, China, Japan, India, Korea, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. For each of the above countries the regional development status, including market size in terms of volume and value, as well as price data have been included.

Industry News

Shares of SRF Ltd., the Delhi-based chemical and polymer manufacturer, hit a new high of Rs 3,094, on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) mainly brought about by the chemical business and operating leverage. With this, the company has also announced three Capex programs. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 3,090 touched on August 26, 2019. This comes shortly after its plans to expand its BOPP film line in Thailand.

