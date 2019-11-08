Gold Rings Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Market Overview
The global jewellery market is witnessing a growing acceptance. Amongst all the precious metals, the demand for gold has increased significantly, while platinum and silver trail closely. Most rings are generally forged out of gold. Gold rings could be an indication of marriage, and such rings are also known as engagement or wedding rings. This report considers the volume and value of the Gold Rings Market at a global level and analyzes historical data while also highlighting the future prospects.
The report focuses on the following manufacturers of gold rings:
Cartier
Tiffany
Laofengxiang
Chow Tai Fook
Chow Sang Sang
Lukfook
Mingr
LVMH
Chowtaiseng
Harry Winston
CHJ
CHJD
Yuyuan
David Yurman
TSL
Van Cleef&Arpels
Charles & Colvard
Segmentation
The report segments the gold rings market on the basis of the type and applications. On the basis of the type of the base metal used, the report considers the following gold rings:
18k Gold Rings: Contains 75 percent gold and 25 percent alloys
14K Gold Rings: Contains 58.33 percent gold and 41.67 percent alloys
24K Gold Rings: Contains 99.99 percent gold and 0.01 percent alloys (considered to be the purest form of gold)
Other: May include 10k, 22k, etc.
The usage of gold rings could also vary on the occasion for which it is worn or the event that it signifies, such as:
Engagement
Wedding
Other
Regional Analysis
The report covers the following geographical regions to analyze their apparent consumption, production, and export and import of gold rings:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Industry News
The gold rings industry, which often sees an up and down rollercoaster market is seeing a fresh revival after the introduction of new designs. Currently, Turkish-design gold rings are highly in demand. The Turkish-design gold rings are lightweight jewellery items spread out with a wire-like gap and sporting an attractive finishing. Similar designs that have bulk weight and paired with low grammage are enjoying great demand amongst gold ring buyers. Designs like antique pieces, Kundan, and Filigree are setting the gold rings market back on track.
