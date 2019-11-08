Gold Rings Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Gold Rings Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Market Overview

The global jewellery market is witnessing a growing acceptance. Amongst all the precious metals, the demand for gold has increased significantly, while platinum and silver trail closely. Most rings are generally forged out of gold. Gold rings could be an indication of marriage, and such rings are also known as engagement or wedding rings. This report considers the volume and value of the Gold Rings Market at a global level and analyzes historical data while also highlighting the future prospects.

The report focuses on the following manufacturers of gold rings:

Cartier

Tiffany

Laofengxiang

Chow Tai Fook

Chow Sang Sang

Lukfook

Mingr

LVMH

Chowtaiseng

Harry Winston

CHJ

CHJD

Yuyuan

David Yurman

TSL

Van Cleef&Arpels

Charles & Colvard

Segmentation

The report segments the gold rings market on the basis of the type and applications. On the basis of the type of the base metal used, the report considers the following gold rings:

18k Gold Rings: Contains 75 percent gold and 25 percent alloys

14K Gold Rings: Contains 58.33 percent gold and 41.67 percent alloys

24K Gold Rings: Contains 99.99 percent gold and 0.01 percent alloys (considered to be the purest form of gold)

Other: May include 10k, 22k, etc.

The usage of gold rings could also vary on the occasion for which it is worn or the event that it signifies, such as:

Engagement

Wedding

Other

Regional Analysis

The report covers the following geographical regions to analyze their apparent consumption, production, and export and import of gold rings:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Industry News

The gold rings industry, which often sees an up and down rollercoaster market is seeing a fresh revival after the introduction of new designs. Currently, Turkish-design gold rings are highly in demand. The Turkish-design gold rings are lightweight jewellery items spread out with a wire-like gap and sporting an attractive finishing. Similar designs that have bulk weight and paired with low grammage are enjoying great demand amongst gold ring buyers. Designs like antique pieces, Kundan, and Filigree are setting the gold rings market back on track.

