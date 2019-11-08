Infrared Sensors Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Infrared Sensors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Infrared Sensors Market 2019

Market Overview

Every object emits infrared radiation that peaks at different wavelengths, depending on the temperature of the object. The infrared sensor uses this underlying characteristic of materials to gather information about its surroundings. It can be used to detect motion as well as heat from different objects. The sensor can emit and detect infrared waves of various wavelengths. The infrared sensor is an electronic device that has widespread applications in healthcare, automotive, military, telecommunications, manufacturing and many more such areas.

The following Top Manufacturers covered in this report

Excelitas Technologies Corp., (US)

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonic K.K. (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

Infra Tec GmbH (Germany)

Raytheon Company (US)

Omron Incorporation (Japan)

Sofradir (France)

The infrared sensors can be categorised into two different categories - thermal and quantum. The thermal infrared sensors use the infrared energy from objects as heat. They do not require cooling to function efficiently. However, these are not dependent on the wavelength of the radiation, are slow and have lower detection capabilities. In contrast, the quantum infrared sensors depend on the wavelength and need to be cooled. But they are faster and their detection capabilities surpass those of thermal sensors. Quantum sensors do require cooling to function.

There have been many developments in the supply and demand for infrared sensors. Technological advancements have made it easier and cheaper to manufacture these sensors. Infrared sensors nowadays consume less power and are lightweight. All these factors have worked in tandem to ensure the use of infrared sensors in diverse applications, leading to a skyrocketing in their demand. The professional market survey looks at the trends, influences, driving forces, opportunities and challenges in the infrared sensors market.

Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market for infrared sensors over the period 2014-2018 and makes predictions for the period 2019-2025. It segments the market based on various criteria and tries to gain insights into each segment.

The first segmentation is based on the manufacturers. All the major players in the field, from Nippon Ceramin Co. Ltd to Texas Instruments Inc, have been covered in detail.

The second segmentation is based on the type of infrared sensors. The report compares the price, revenue and production of the thermal and quantum sensors.

The third segmentation is based on the application of the sensor. The sensors are used in commercial applications, automotive, semiconductors, healthcare, military and defence, telecommunications, semiconductors, manufacturing industry and other end users.

Regional Overview

The market survey looks at the six regions that provide a representative overview of the global market. These regions are - North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The production revenue, import, export and key manufacturers in each region have been analysed in detail in the report.

North America and Japan are currently leading the infrared sensor manufacturing. All the major manufacturers are based in either of the two countries. Sofradir from France is the only exception.

By analysing the market on the basis of different regions, it becomes easier to spot the regions that require more attention. In order to provide a complete picture, the survey has covered both economically developed regions such as Europe and America and developing regions such as India and Southeast Asia.

Industry News

The infrared sensor market is undergoing rapid developments with newer and lighter materials that offer faster response time and better accuracy. This is also leading to the infrared sensors being used in more applications, especially in military and defence that demand high accuracy and fast results.

