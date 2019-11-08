Childcare Robots Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Robots have gradually started penetrating and are taking over every aspect of our lives. Childcare robots are filling the gap in supply demand for healthcare specialists across countries. Childcare robots market is offering several ways for parents to monitor kids in their absence. With growing working population across the globe and families having different schedules, it has become difficult for the parents to look after their children, especially the younger ones.

Robots that are specifically designed to accompany, entertain, and monitor children are referred to as childcare robots. The inbuilt sensors in these robots help to monitor child movement, body temperature, heartbeat, and others. They also provide parents with alarms in case of any abnormalities noticed. Manufacturers across the world are highly involved in experimenting with technologies in order to make robots user-friendly for children as well as parents. Parents can log into the robots with the help of their phones and communicate with their children through the voice of the robot itself.

Inbuilt with sensors, these robots help parents monitor the entire house with cameras. They are developed in such a way so that they can provide basic education and inspire children to learn.

On the contrary, these robots require thorough tests before their implementation. If not tested, they can lead to dangerous consequences for the child. This is a major factor likely to slowdown the growth of childcare robots market across the globe. Moreover, the high costs of such robots are estimated to dampen the growth in the estimated timeframe.

Segmental Analysis

The global childcare robots market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the childcare robots market is segmented into accompany, education, playing. Of these, the education segment is likely to gain prominence as schools across the world are extensively adopting robots and technologies for student’s education.

The application segment comprises commercial use and home use. The commercial segment amidst others will gain significant prominence over the forecast period. The advent of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses carry out their operations. With the penetration of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses have increased, which has further contributed to the market growth across the globe.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the childcare robots market spans across Europe, North America, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Considering the global scenario, the childcare robots market is likely to be prominent in Triad regions including Japan, the U.S., and Europe. Childcare robots are extensively used in Japan, which drives the market growth in the region.

North America is an early adopter of technologies and therefore will witness substantial growth in the predicted timeframe. The high adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud will offer the market a thrust.

Industry Updates

October 2019: LYNN-Local schools and childcare organizations have recently transformed their halls into science classrooms with robots and climate change demonstrations in order to prove that STEM; Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics is an approachable topic.

