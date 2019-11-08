Jet Surfboards Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Jet Surfboards Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Jet Surfboards Industry

Market Overview

Jet Surfboards or simply jet board are a type of device which uses water propulsion method as a means of flying above the surface of water. This device, mainly used in hydro flight sports, mainly promotes the athletes to perform tricks like spins, dolphin dives, and also backflips. Jet Surfboards are also used by a lot of water athletes to perform several combinations of tricks using water propulsion as the main technique. In this form of sport, the athlete in action stands with in wake-board style boots that are attached to an independent board of base plates having jet extending from under the feet. Jet Surfboards have been in fashion for a long while now, but the driving factors behind their increasing use is the competitive jet-boarding that began as a freestyle trick and Jet Surfboards competition where all the athletes are judged by an esteemed panel of judges.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Jetsurf

eFoil

Lampuga

Waterwolf

Onean

SurfRebel

Radinn Wakejet

JetFoiler

Torque Xtream

SUPjet

The Jet Surfboards look like a normal surfboard but in actuality, they have an electric motor which is powered by the attached lithium battery. The market of Jet Surfboards was not as driven as it has been over the last few years. Since Jet Surfboards are an expensive equipment, and can only be used for water sports, group of people who purchase Jet Surfboards is very condensed. Through the increasing awareness about water games and competition has led to an increased interest of youngsters in water related sports and equipment like Jet Surfboards. There has been a shift in trend of the people who are buying these Jet Surfboards and the market is thus likely to grow further in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of type or on the basis of product end-users or the direct application. When grouped on the basis of types, the market can be split into: Jet Surfboards of electric motor type and Jet Surfboards of petrol motor type. Of these two, the electric motor type is more popular. On the basis of application, Jet Surfboards can be categorized as online sales and offline sales.

Regional Overview

In the North American, South America, African countries and Australian regions, personal jet boards are highly demanded. In Australia, most of the manufacturing and supply units are in New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and Tonga. In Asia, highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In North America, the market is segmented in the following regions; Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, United States of America, and US Virgin Islands. In South America, maximum consumption is in the following states: Jamaica, Canada, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, United States of America, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela, Suriname, Peru, and Colombia.

Industry News

On the basis of a recent study on Jet Surfboards, leading manufacturer Jetsurf has partnered with swimwear manufactures to spread awareness about competition, games, and sports related to Jet Surfboards among water athletes.

