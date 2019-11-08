Global Water Treatment Equipment market for the Downstream Oil and Gas | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

The Oil and Gas industry utilises a lot of water and hence is among the major contributors of wastewater. This necessitates the need for sophisticated water treatment equipment. This report studies the demand for water treatment equipment for the downstream oil and gas processes across the world.

Segmentation

This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By region, the report analyses the sales and growth rate of the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas in different regions in the world. In North America, markets like the United States, Canada and Mexico were analysed. In Europe, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy sales and growth rate from the year 2014 were inspected. In the Asia-Pacific, markets such as China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia were evaluated along with the same measures. Furthermore, in South America, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia were evaluated, and in the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa were studied. Finally, based on the analysis, a forecast was made for all these regions.

Key Player:

Aquatech International

Evoqua Water

SUEZ

The Dow Chemical

Veolia

By type, the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas is segmented as large equipment and small devices. This segmentation is based on the processing capacity of the equipment.

By application, the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas market is segmented based on the water utilized. It is classified as process water and wastewater.

Regional Overview

In order to understand the different consumers of the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas market, the study analysed and compared the different key players of the global market. It studied markets of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry News

This report provides a forecast based on the data collected for the years 2014 to 2019. The forecast period is 2019 to 2024. The forecast of the probable market shares in the regions North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa is provided in this report. Furthermore, the report also forecasts the global water treatment equipment market for the downstream oil and gas market share by application of the equipment.

